LEWISBURG — On a strong comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of The Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) are getting ready for one of their busiest times of the year.
The BVS annual Christmas concerts, "A Very Jazzy Christmas," will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The concert will include 13 songs in total, along with six soloists, surrounded by the full 80-member sound.
The performance will include “Ding Dong Merrily On High,” “Winter Wonderland," “Go and Tell It.”
To balance out the snappy toe-tappers, the choir calms with "Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song),” and “Christmas in Heaven."
Other Christmas favorites to be performed will include “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Emmanuel."
The BVS was founded in 1973 as the Mifflinburg Community Chorus, a group formed primarily of church choir members to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the First Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg. The name Buffalo Valley Singers was adopted in 1979, and the group became incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1984.
The BVS promotes itself as being the only choir in the Susquehanna River Valley offering a non-audition opportunity to singers of all skill levels, and a safe environment to learn and perform.
The choir regularly invites high school students to sing with them. Most members hail from Snyder Union and Northumberland counties.
Connie Pawling-Young has been the director of the group since 2012. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music (piano major and voice minor) from Mansfield University and did graduate work at Penn State and Westminster Choir College.
She retired from teaching music in the Warrior Run School District, but continues to direct junior and senior high county festivals. She has also been the choir director at the First Baptist Church of Milton since 1988.
Pawling-Young said last spring the BVS was 38 strong. With COVID restrictions lifted the group has doubled its membership and now hosts 80 voices.
"It feeds my soul," Pawling-Young said, of directing. "I was very unhappy during COVID."
Pawling-Young said next year the BVS will be celebrating 50 years of singing. She's already preparing for the celebration.
David Beckley, of Lewisburg, is a charter member of the BVS.
"I remember singing in the first season of the BVS in Mifflinburg," Beckley said. "I just love to sing."
Marcia Hoffman, of Lewisburg, said this is her first season of singing with BVS.
"I'm really excited about being able to perform," she said. "It's really nice getting together with people in making something beautiful."
Kim Bowers-Antolick she really hasn't performed with a group like the BVS since high school.
"It brings joy for sure in general, being part of a musical community is fulfilling," she said. Who isn't happy when they sing?"
John Lockwood who's in his second year with the BVS, said he performed with a rock-and-roll band for years.
"At the request of a friend came to concert by the BVS and found it a fit for me," he said. "I love performing for people and being able to bring a smile to people's faces. If I can do that for a few moments in a world where the majority is bad news, then that's a good thing."
Since 2005, BVS has had most of its concerts at its home base, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Lewisburg. The church is where the BVS practices, as well.
