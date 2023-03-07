SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1 million for municipality remediation and improvement projects.
“We’re going to open it up, as of today, to the 36 municipalities that we have," Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said during Tuesday's public meeting. “We felt that, being that we still have some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, that it would be good to come up with something where we could … let municipalities use some of that money to help rehabilitate some of their buildings, modernize some of their buildings or work on blight.”
This money comes from a Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund, established by the ARPA, and can be used for expenditures relating to either COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts.
In cooperation with the firm Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg, a company that helps manage ARPA funds the county has received, the Northumberland County commissioners have decided they will prioritize projects that focus on blight remediation and improvement or construction of municipal buildings.
“They can apply for money, No. 1, for blight, because we feel blight is a problem, especially in the lower end of the county,” said Schiccatano.
Other priority areas include the purchase of personal protection equipment, or the enhancement of emergency services.
Each municipality is eligible to receive a maximum award of $50,000 from the county, and applicants are required to match county funding dollar for dollar.
“We don’t care where they get their money from as long as they have their money,” said Justin Skavery, planning coordinator for Northumberland County.
Municipalities that have received previous grant funding from Northumberland County cannot use the same grant funds as a match. While each municipality is only allowed to submit one application, each application can include multiple projects, just as long as the total request does not exceed $50,000.
“We will not go over $1 million given out,” Schiccatano reiterated.
All applications and accompanying documentation must be submitted to Cory Johnson and Skavery no later than 5 p.m. April 14.
“What we’re hoping for is that, by doing this, those municipalities won’t have to raise taxes on their taxpayers to fix their buildings or to get rid of some of the blight,” Schiccatano said. “We felt this would be a good way to share the money with all the taxpayers.”
