From left, Northumberland County Commissioners Kymberley Best, Joseph Klebon, Samuel Schiccatano and Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge. The commissioners announced the allocation of funds available for municipalities. 

 MATT JONES THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners have allocated $1 million for municipality remediation and improvement projects.

“We’re going to open it up, as of today, to the 36 municipalities that we have," Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said during Tuesday's public meeting. “We felt that, being that we still have some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, that it would be good to come up with something where we could … let municipalities use some of that money to help rehabilitate some of their buildings, modernize some of their buildings or work on blight.”

