LEWISBURG — Lewisburg school directors were cautioned by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) when presented with student testing data.
A PDE report summarizing 2021 Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and Keystone Exam results presented at a recent board meeting noted that 25% fewer students took the exams in the midst of the pandemic. Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, said districts statewide and lawmakers have been cautioned to not compare the most recent test results with prior years.
"They are in the process of preparing a webinar to help school district leaders understand the schools better," Baugh said. "How this will factor into the future given the metrics that they have and are required by federal law."
Baugh said a majority of students attended school in person but noted some e-school students participated in the PSSA. Instructional models from completely remote to hybrid, participation levels and the extended window for the exams also influenced results.
A summary of PSSA results noted there were some declines in the rate of proficiency and advanced results in Grade 3 through Grade 8 from 2019 to 2021 in English language arts.
Math results were similar, although Grade 1 results for 2021 were about 2 percentage points higher than the previous year tested. For Grade 4 and Grade 8 students, there were declines in science proficiency.
"That is something that teachers have been anticipating and working through this year," Baugh said. "When school ended March 13, 2020, kids missed two-to-three months of instruction. Where we picked up in the fall of 2020 was also different."
The report included demographic data, which compared the 2021-22 student population to the district in 2016-17. Enrollment fell from 1,964 to 1,894 over that time period.
Students who identified as "white" fell from 80.3% to 77.3% of the district. Black student enrollment fell by a handful but remained at 4.7% while students identifying as Asian went from 4.1% to 3.4%. Growing percentages of Hispanic/Latino students (6.5% to 8.8%) and "multi-racial" (4.2% to 5.8%) were noted.
"English language learners" increased from 1.7% to 2.9%, but the percentage of students considered "economically disadvantaged" fell from 28% to 21.1% district-wide.
Special education figures for the 2016-17 to 2021-22 school years were included in the data summary. A 1.5% increase in the number of special education students was recorded during the six years.
A category titled "other health impairment" saw an increase of 18 students (1%). The percentage of "emotional disturbance" students also increased to 43 students (2.3%) in the district.
Other special education categories addressing"intellectual or multiple disabilities" and "speech and language impairment" rose fractionally. Students with autism or in need of "specific learning support" were flat or declined slightly.
Meantime, Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) told directors that 48 students were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS). Reber noted it was the 100th anniversary of the NHS as well as 50 years since advisor Vicki Fennell was inducted into the academic honors group.
Joshua Popowycz, LAHS assistant principal, said ninth graders recently visited Harrisburg and the state capitol building. Popowycz said students toured the actual State House chambers, as the legislature was not in session.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said the Mathcounts team attended a competition in Hershey. Though no students advanced to national competition, he said they were thrilled by the chance to compete at the state level.
Drozin added the three-week "kindness campaign" was wrapping up and students were encouraged to wear an item with words such as "kind" or "kindness" on them.
Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal, recently observed lessons in a new mathematics series. He said teachers broke down concepts for the students and let them know there were multiple ways to find answers. Wetzel said feedback from students and teachers has been positive, but noted it may not be the way their parents learned math.
Christian Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said notes of thanks were sent by parents after two recent student concerts. He said it was a first-time event for some of the students who talked about it for days afterward.
"Our second graders have never been in a concert," Ruhl said. "Their Kindergarten year, the pandemic hit, and they didn't get the chance to do the small concert we do during the school day."
Transitions of PA recently visited Kelly Elementary and did several developmentally appropriate presentations.
Ruhl said students in Kindergarten and Grade 1 talked to about awareness of strangers. "Secrets" were the topics in Grades 2 and 3. It was noted that a secret with a best friend may be different from a secret which may be dangerous or hurtful.
