Marriage licenses
• Tiffany Benfer, 30, of Watsontown, and Jonathan Winder, 31, of Watsontown.
• Richard Umstead, 61, of Turbotville, and Sharon Sampsell, 49, of Turbotville.
• Jason Foresman, 44, of Turbotville, and Amy Davis, 41, of Turbotville.
• Melissa Sees, 32, of Northumberland, and Jason Dreese, 39, of Northumberland.
• Joshua Hurst, 22, of Danville, and Crystal Beiler, 30, of Lewisburg.
• Nikki Crawford, 28, of Milton, and Joshua Boyd, 27, of Milton.
• Karen Reiner, 52, of Milton, and Stephen Patel, 59, of Milton.
• Nathan Welliver, 35, of Milton, and Stacey Bartlett, 40, of Milton.
• Stefanie Hile, 26, of Coal Township, and Trevor Mitros, 24, of Coal Township.
• Sean Versluis, 35, of Northumberland, and Stacia Whitmoyer, 25, of Northumberland.
• Calista Long, 21, of Paxinos, and Kyle Diorio, 24, of Paxinos.
• Charles Ingison, 40, of Sunbury, and Geana Coffin, 40, of Sunbury.
• Gabrielle DeBach, 29, of Elysburg, and Christopher Maddux, 30, of Elysburg.
Deed transfers
• Blessed Quest Homes LLC to Charles Ditzler, property in McEwensville, $17,000.
• Eleanor J. bridge estate and Wendy L. Yarsky executrix to Robert S. Stoudt and Hue V. Stoudt, property in Milton, $184,500.
• Jose N. Avalo Hernandez to Sara Ann Ashcraft, property in Milton, $149,900.
• Terry S. Fogelman and Lynda J. Fogelman to Ethan W. Fiedler and Allison M. Fiedler, property in Turbot Township, $406,750.
• Debra L. Eakin to Mira Real Estate LLC, property in Watsontown, $240,000.
• Yost Irrevocable Grantor Trust and David N. Yost to David Neal Yost and Evelyn Suzanne Yost, property in Milton, $1.
• Tyler W. Hartline and Mercedez Hartline to David Wengerd and Tyanne Rose Wengerd, property in Delaware Township, $250,000.
• Elizabeth D. Bastian to Nicole Lee Shoemaker and Ashley H. Bastian, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nicholas T. Beers and Tahneea J. Beers to Nicholas T. Beers and Tahneea J. Beers, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Hector L. Cruz and Kevin A. Miyasaki to Sebastian Stephen Callender, property in Coal Township, $49,000.
• Linda B. Kember to Ashley D. Chaffin, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jeffrey J. Fodor to Brenda L. Neiman and Scott Wilson, property in Shamokin, $13,200.
• Albert W. Martin estate, Phyllis Minnich individually and co-executrix and Laurinda Voelcker co-executrix to Franklin Gearhart and Hope Gearhart, property in Riverside, $15,000.
• Christine M. Smith to Favor Home Solutions LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Favor Home Solutions LLC to Gorbachyou Weekes, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Kathleen Hutnick to Lindsay A. Shutt, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Mary Jane Snyder and Daniel L. Snyder to Brian K. Snyder and Jayme B. Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $52,600.
• Dean A. Schaffner and Diane E. Schaffner to Kevin L. Smith and Christine E. Smith, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• John T. Staib to Zachary R. Weir and Pamela N. Staib, property in Riverside, $137,500.
• Benjamin W. Fisher and Grace F. Fisher to John E. Tucker and Kyrstin A. Shadle, property in Riverside, $265,000.
• Alexander D. Bassett and Paige H. Bassett to Jonathan Kindle, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Adnan H. Mirza and Fatima Shamulzai to Joseph Bobeck, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Patricia A. Obrien, property in Point Township, $1.
• Fredericka R. Williams to Jeffrey Forsyth and Rachel Weller, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kane S. Smeltz, Ellen Flamini, Kris S. Smeltz and Chlesea Smeltz to Richard A. Kauffman and Sharon M. Kauffman, property in Washington Township, $23,000.
• Marc A. Wilson and Charissa J. Wilson to Marc A. Wilson and Charissa J. Wilson, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Brenda L. Ackerson and Jeffrey E. Johnson to Brenda L. Ackerson and Jeffrey E. Johnson, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joel Messick to Assurant Holdings LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Mark W. Fausey and Jennifer R. Fausey to Arileidy Martinez, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Emily J. Green estate, Jason Strausser co-exeuctor, Michelle Strausser co-exeuctor and Coleen Carbine co-executor to Ryan Walters, property in Mount Carmel, $143,500.
• Andrea Frantz, David Iversen, Smanatha Ward and Daniel Ward to Joel Santoni Lopez, Mirya Feliciano Valentin, property in Northumberland, $135,000.
• Steven W. Schorth and Jodi Lynne Schroth to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Point Township, $50,000.
• Isaac A. Kunkel Jr. and Joahn M. Kunkel to BD Rentals and Investment Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $200,000.
• Patricia Mary Kimber by agent and Katherine A. Gabry agent to Laruen Mattivi, property in Riverside, $255,000.
• Mark O. Ambrose and Alimara P. Cassidy to Alimara P. Cassidy, property in Riverside, $172,200.
• Josh Stryker to Joel F. Romano Puntier, property in Shamokin, $500.
• Patricia Ann Brubaker Family Protection Trust, Donald Brubaker trustee and Amy Stuck trustee to Donald W. Brubaker and Grace E. Brubaker, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• John L. eisenhower and beverly F. Eisenhower to Benjamin J. Eisenhower, property in Point Township, $1.
• David Sandri and Brandie Sandri to Keith Yordy and Cathy Yordy, property in Shamokin Township, $50,000.
• Marie J. Stelma estate and Sandra M. Bakowicz executrix to Cody Rebuck, property in Ralpho Township, $170,000.
• John P. Towey and Janet T. Towey to Joseph J. Towey and Rebeccalyn Towey, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Greg Adams and Jessica Adams to Greg Adams and Jessica Adams, property in Coal Township, $1.
• L. Marlene Reitz estate and Brenda Zielinski exeuctrix and individually to Gary L. Miller, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Cindy D. Woodruff, Sherri A. Shingara, Charles M. Paul and Kevin L. Paul to charles M. Paul, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Carol Catino and Nicholas Catino to Denis Smokowicz, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Steven R. Masser to Steven R. Masser, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Susan A. Vespi and Christopher T. Ehmann to 101 S. Plum Street LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
• Stephen I. Schwalm and Donna L. Schwalm to Emmanuel Holiness Church, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Kenneth J. Leeman and Tammy L. Leeman to Randy Slodysko, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Denise A. Sweeney to Amanda L. Sweeney, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Judith A. Canhouse to Joshua Lehman and Adrianne Lehman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• William C. Simmon Jr. and Kim Simmon to 200 E. Chestnut St. LLC, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
• Paul Lubold and Nichole C. Lubold to Niles J. Kauffman, property in Coal Township, $90,000.
• Anthony Armando Rainal estate and Antoinette Rainal Lubisch exeuctrix to Concetta Rainal Barni, property in marion Heights, $1.
