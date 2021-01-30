MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) yesterday recently transferred $337.5 million to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fulfill its legal obligation to provide supplemental transit funding for PennDOT under PA Act 44 of 2007.
The wire transfer includes three quarterly payments of $112.5 million each as follows: A payment from July that had been deferred because of COVID-19 related toll revenue losses; a payment from October also deferred due to COVID-19 losses; and a regularly scheduled quarterly Act 44 payment due this month.
With today’s payment, the PTC has provided the Commonwealth with $7.337 billion in Act 44 funding to date.
“In addition to cutting operating expenses to offset the effects of the pandemic, we’ve reduced our capital plan by $119 million over two years — a move which will have a significant impact on our own infrastructure projects for the next decade or more," said turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "Next year, 2022, is the last year for this significant funding obligation to PennDOT and we must ensure that is the end of this particular fiscal chapter for us.”
Under PA Act 89 of 2013, the PTC’s Act 44 obligation is scheduled to drop from $450 million to $50 million annually beginning July 1, 2022.
“The funding of transportation infrastructure and mass transit is a critical focus as our state’s new legislative term begins,” continued Compton. “We applaud the work of our regional mobility partnerships to address comprehensive solutions, and we look forward to working closely with Gov. Tom Wolf and the members of the PA General Assembly to identify new, reliable sources of funds for transit operations and other opportunities to provide relief for our customers.”
The Act 44 funding plan requires the PTC to implement annual toll increases as its core funding mechanism, Compton said. Under Act 89, the PTC’s payments to the Commonwealth will be 100% cash funded starting next summer.
