LEWISBURG — Candidates for school board from across Union County discussed the issues they are most concerned about during the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s online Meet the Candidate forum, held Tuesday night.
The meeting was held via Zoom with candidates for the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg Region 2 school board races participating. The forum was moderated by Dr. Clare Sammells.
Participating candidates for Lewisburg school board were Cory Heath, Dr. Justin Madaus, Dr. Ross Muir and Ashley Grant.
Participating Mifflinburg candidates were Francis Gillott, Dennis Keiser and Autumn Faust.
About 45 people attended the online event that asked the candidates pertinent questions surrounding their run for school board.
Muir said funding for the Lewisburg district is the biggest need, and the responsibility of a board member is to work on sourcing funding for the district.
Heath said there’s a really long list of things people would like to do, but it comes down to priorities and what’s best for the kids.
Madaus said board members need to reach out to other officials for funding.
Grant said the budget is the biggest, need and trying to provide a quality education on a tight budget is key.
For Mifflinburg, Keiser said funding is also the top priority. He would like to have the Union County commissioners pull in funding. He also said the district needs better salaries to hold teachers.
Gillott said communication is the biggest need he sees.
“Mifflinburg is a farming community, but we need to also watch our pocket books,” he said.
Faust believes the budget is the biggest need.
Candidates were also asked which district policies they would promote to mitigate economic disparities between students
“I think we at the Lewisburg area make extra effort to help our students to provide an individualized education to meet their needs through a multi-faceted approach,” Heath said.
Madaus said Lewisburg does a good job of trying to even the field for everyone. He stated the early morning breakfast program is one area that meets those needs.
“I believe the community is behind supporting our children,” Muir said. “There’s nothing I would add to policy. The key is to have open ears and open hearts to the needs of our students.”
For Mifflinburg, Faust said “we want to have all students best interests at heart.”
She suggested having roundtable discussions with the community to find an even playing field for everyone.
Keiser believes the Mifflinburg district has met student needs. He said making salaries better for aides to provide that extra support is important. He also recommends taking a look at programs that best meet the needs of the students.
Candidates were asked how they would make sure students with different religion, economic and other backgrounds feel included.
Keiser said religion should be taught at home and not in the schools. Gillott said there has always been a problem with bullying.
“Is it right? Absolutely not,” said Gillott. “We need to make sure teachers have the backing of the administration in dealing with the issue of bullying.”
In Lewisburg, Madaus said making sure school policies are reflective of being inclusive of everyone, regardless of their backgrounds or where they are from, is a key to limiting disparities.
Muir said the district needs to have the expectation that students and teachers will bring “their whole selves” with them to school.
The topic of banning books was also addressed.
Keiser said he is not for banning books.
“As a board member, we need to monitor what is being taught and what is coming into our schools,” he said.
“There’s a lot of garbage coming through, especially at our elementary level,” Gillott said. “I want to make sure our librarians don’t put these materials into the hands of our young people. We need to protect our students.”
Faust said board members need to listen to the concerns from educators and parents.
“I do think the material and curriculum is age appropriate,” Madaus said, of Lewisburg. “We need to work hard to put administrators in place, then the material being taught will be age appropriate.”
Grant said it’s important to hear the concerns of the community, and at the same time not restrict learning.
Candidates were also asked to discuss potential solutions to teacher shortages.
Gillott said pay is very important.
Faust said it’s hard to stay competitive with pay when working with a tight budget.
“We need to create a culture for people who want to work and teach there,” he said.
Keiser spoke on the importance of mentoring new teachers.
In Lewisburg, Madaus said the district has a good reputation and a strong parent organization and funding foundation. Besides culture, the district shows its support and care for its staff.
Grant said competitive pay is important.
Heath said the district has a good talent pool, and the board tries to provide a good compensation and autonomy.
