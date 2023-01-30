Lewisburg School District receives musical gifts

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District music department will be enriched by a gift from a former teacher.
Through the Lewisburg Green Dragon Foundation, a gift in kind of string instruments, bows, cases, and an amp was donated to the LASD Instrument Lending Library.
The instruments, valued at $15,540, were donated by Helen Heaton-Hower, retired LASD music education teacher.
Heaton-Hower was born in Pittsburgh, but moved with her family to Buffalo, N.Y. After high school, Heaton-Hower enrolled in Easton School of Music, where she graduated with a degree in music.
“I originally was going to be a history teacher, but my music teacher encouraged me to go into teaching music,” said Heaton-Hower.
After graduation, Heaton-Hower applied for a music teacher position in Lewisburg. She was hired in 1976, and spent all 40 of her teaching years in the district.
“I never really intended to stay at Lewisburg,” said Heaton-Hower. “At the end of my first year I started to see growth in the music program, so I decided to stay another year. And, at the end of that year I saw more progress, so I decided to teach another year. It would have been kind of hard to start somewhere else with the experience I gained at Lewisburg, so I stayed on.”
Heaton-Hower remembers one of the greatest accomplishments of her musical career with the school district.
“The High School Orchestra was invited to play at the White House, where we performed a Christmas program, along with Band and Orchestra Director Dale Orris,” said Heaton-Hower.
The Christmas program was on Dec. 13, 1993, in the East Room of the White House. Then President Bill Clinton was not able to attend the concert, but Hillary Clinton was in attendance.
Heaton-Hower felt donating the instruments to the district was aprropos
“I’ve been trying to clear out the clutter from my house, so donating the instruments to the school made for more space in my living room,” said Heaton-Hower, adding that the donated instruments were her own.
“I purchased them over the years so that I wouldn’t have to cart them back and forth from the school,” she said. “I feel good about it. I gave 40 years of my life teaching and the school had really given back to me, so I donated them.”
She is hoping the instruments will encourage a student using them, who cannot afford their own, to stay with the program.
Heaton-Hower still teaches a couple of students privately, and also spends time playing with the Bucknell University orchestra, and with two other senior citizens.
Current Lewisburg-area orchestra director and string teacher Anthony Fortuna said the instruments have been added to the school’s orchestra.
“It just means a lot when people donate instruments,” Fortuna said. “It helps us to keep the program alive and well.”
Fortuna said he’s already had the bass put into rotation for the orchestra and one of the violins.
“They’ve been put to use already,” he said.
Currently sixth through eighth grades are using the instruments.
Fortuna said the instruments are high quality.
“Some of the basses at the middle school have been well loved if you can imagine 11 through 14 year olds using them,” he said. “For the students it gives them more confidence in playing a quality instrument. If you can imagine using an average instrument and then hear the sound of a quality instrument, it boosts the student’s confidence in playing it.”
He said students usually use the instruments at the school, and then bring their own instruments from home to use during performances.
This is Fortuna’s first year working at the Lewisburg district.
Fortuna said Lewisburg is fortunate to have an orchestra program as Lewisburg and Williamsport are the only districts that have a fully stringed orchestra.
“In so many districts the marching band gets more of the focus than the orchestra, and orchestra teachers for strings especially area hard to find,” Fortuna added.
