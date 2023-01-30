Lewisburg School District receives musical gifts

From left, Anthony Fortuna, Helen Heaton-Hower, Green Dragon Foundation representative Jennifer Shabahang, students Suzan Fetvaci and Abigail Wilck, and Donald H. Eichhorn Principal George Drozin. Heaton-Hower recently donated some stringed instruments to the district’s instrument lending library.

 PROVIDED BY ANN GLOCK

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District music department will be enriched by a gift from a former teacher.

Through the Lewisburg Green Dragon Foundation, a gift in kind of string instruments, bows, cases, and an amp was donated to the LASD Instrument Lending Library.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.