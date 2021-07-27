LEWISBURG — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Penn Central Wind Band will present its 23rd annual “Stars, Stripes, and Sousa” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, on the front patio of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Bucknell University.
Admission is free. Although limited seating will be available, patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Bucknell Professor William Kenny, music, is the band’s conductor.
The program will include vintage American marches, including two infrequently performed marches by the “March King,” John Philip Sousa.
“Sousa wrote well over 100 marches, but today there is just a relative handful that remain in the public ear,” said Kenny. "The band will be playing two great ones that I’ve never performed before: 'Solid Men to the Front,' and 'The Bride Elect' — two Sousa marches that have been on my march bucket list for a long time."
The program include lighter fare that would have been staples on concerts from the early- to mid-20th century, including Leory Anderson’s “The Rakes of Mallow,” and Eduard Strauss’ “Clear Track Polka.”
The band includes professional musicians from throughout Central Pennsylvania, as well as players that travel from New York and Virginia to rehearse and perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.