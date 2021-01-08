SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) and Susquehanna Valley Mediation (SVM) recently partnered to offer a Landlord-Tenant Mediation Program.
Its objective is to connect renters and landlords to available rental assistance, legal information and professional mediation services with trained impartial mediators in the event of a landlord-tenant conflict. The partners obtained a $10,000 grant from the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania to develop the program, also designed to stabilize renter households and prevent evictions.
“This partnership brings together the resources and information landlords and tenants need to make decisions together," said Susan Jordan, SVM executive director. "Similar programs in other parts of the state have been very well-received by both landlords and tenants. We’re proud to partner with CAA to bring this service to Union and Snyder counties. We encourage people to contact us before there is a crisis, whenever possible.”
The Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania’s Building Blocks of Landlord Tenant Mediation toolkit describes the impact that adversarial relationships can have on both tenants and their landlords. They noted local leaders are struggle with what to do about the eviction crisis, and maintained eviction completely disrupts tenants’ lives and saddles them with a court record that can negatively impact future housing opportunities.
Landlords, often operating on tight margins, lose necessary income impacting their ability to meet their financial and operational obligations, including repairs and maintenance. However, the eviction aftermath is not just limited to the tenants and landlords, it also negatively impacts employers, schools, social services, courts and neighborhoods.
CAA and SVM are working with key local housing and legal stakeholders such as North Penn Legal Services, Union and Snyder County Housing Authorities, Transitions of PA, and other agency representatives and landlords within the Local Housing Options Team (LHOT) to educate, design, and advertise the program. Mediators and agency staff have attended trainings on relevant topics including, but not limited to, tenant and eviction laws.
“We are delighted to partner with SVM to help create a pathway for landlords and tenants to be successful in resolving issues that may arise,” commented Sue Auman, executive director of CAA. “Creating an easy-to-navigate, natural referral path for folks in the community who may be experiencing housing, or frankly any issues they may need help resolving, to skilled volunteer mediators is a win/win for everyone. We’re proud to partner in this effort.”
For more information on the Landlord-Tenant Mediation Program, contact Kim Amsler, CAA operations director, at kamsler@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374-0181. People seeking mediation can call SVM at 570-374-1718 or email casecoordinator@svmediation.org. Referrals may also be made via www.svmediation.org.
CAA noted its mission is to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners. Founded in 2010, SVM strives to build a stronger, more vibrant community by supporting people to constructively respond to conflict.
