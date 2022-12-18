Professor earns recognition

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Freeman College of Management Professor Kate Suslava was chosen by the editorial team at Poets&Quants for Undergrads as one of its “50 Best Undergraduate Business School Professors.” Suslava was chosen from among more than 500 nominations from students, alumni, colleagues and school deans.
A member of the Bucknell faculty since 2018, Suslava relies on her graduate training in linguistics and accounting and her professional experience as an auditor at EY to examine the verbal patterns of corporate disclosures in her research. She uses machine learning tools to study idioms, such as euphemisms and clichés, to better understand the language of earnings calls, press releases and analyst reports.
A licensed certified public accountant and chartered financial analyst who also worked for the Hearst media company, Suslava enjoys linking theoretical ideas to concrete practice, and often reminds her Bucknell students that the knowledge they gain in her accounting and finance courses can be put to immediate use.
“How I wish we could clone Professor Suslava! As chair of Bucknell’s accounting and financial management department, I had the pleasure of recruiting her as a freshly-minted Ph.D. She has become the model teacher/scholar,” said Cindy Guthrie, interim dean of the Freeman College of Management. “Teaching an introductory accounting course to non-majors can be a challenge. She engaged students in this course by providing the option of presenting their financial statement analysis projects via TikTok and, thus, simultaneously helped them learn accounting content and professional use of social media.”
She has received research awards from The European Investment Forum and Global Finance Conference.
