Professor earns recognition

Kate Suslava

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Freeman College of Management Professor Kate Suslava was chosen by the editorial team at Poets&Quants for Undergrads as one of its “50 Best Undergraduate Business School Professors.” Suslava was chosen from among more than 500 nominations from students, alumni, colleagues and school deans.

A member of the Bucknell faculty since 2018, Suslava relies on her graduate training in linguistics and accounting and her professional experience as an auditor at EY to examine the verbal patterns of corporate disclosures in her research. She uses machine learning tools to study idioms, such as euphemisms and clichés, to better understand the language of earnings calls, press releases and analyst reports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.