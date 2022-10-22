SUNBURY — Love speaks a universal language that the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) hopes will be taken to a heightened level through an original work written by Conductor and Music Director Dr. William "Bill" Payn.
The SVC's "LOVE" concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Growing up near Lake Erie in Ohio, Payn said music has always been a part of his life. His interest in choral music blossomed while he was an undergraduate at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J.
He then received both a master's and doctoral degrees from West Virginia University. In 1982, Payn became a professor at Bucknell University. He has received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Westminster Choir College and is in demand as a leader/lecturer at handbell clinics all across the country.
Payn has been nominated twice for an Emmy Award for the Rooke Chapel Ringers and the annual "Bucknell Candlelight Christmas," which was taped by Public television WVIA and is now broadcast around the world.
In 1996, Payn took over the SVC as music director and conductor. He followed Cyril Stretansky, who started the SVC in 1969.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Payn said large community choirs couldn't perform live. That's when when the SVC board gave him a sabbatical to work on an original piece.
It was during this time sitting alone in a close-to-home, vacant summer house behind a Steinway grand piano that Payn wrote a new commission called "LOVE." A year-and-a-half in the making, Payn said "LOVE was written with the SVC in mind and it's talented singers."
COVID, for Payn, was nice in a way in that he was able to enjoy the creative process.
"I felt the compassion to write about love and the human connection, how people act towards themselves and others," said Payn.
He invited some colleagues to send poems to him about love. The first poem he set music to was about kindness and about being kind to one another all the time and not just a random act.
Payn said he chose to use poetry by Naomi Nye, Collin Berry, Virginia Smith and Poet-Laureate Rick Kearns.
"Their poetry spoke to me," said Payn. "Kearns writes amazing poetry."
Kearns poem deals with incidents from his childhood, in relation to his mother and her love.
Other poets — including Elizabeth Browning and "How Do I Love Thee" — are part of the original composition.
Payn said the writing process for him is "an interesting one."
He still uses a pencil and staff paper where he sketches out melodies and intricate harmonies. Payn sometimes hears melodies at night.
"I get awake and write the melodies down," he said.
Payn had moments of frustration during the writing process. He stuck to a regimen of three hours a day, five days a week behind the piano, writing
"Some days I spent an hour writing one measure," said Payn.
Other days he would finish a piece only to come back the next day to scrap it and start all over. In two instances, the publishers of a particular poems rejected his requests to set the poems to music.
After writing each setting he, then sent the music off to an engraver; a former student at Bucknell and now lives in New Jersey. The engraver then prints the sheet music for the SVC to review and perform.
In August, Payn said the SVC had a picnic in Lewisburg where his original piece was unveiled. The picnic was, fittingly, titled "LOVE at first sight."
It was the first time the SVC was able to take a look at the music and bring it to life for the first time.
Payn felt "overwhelmed" upon hearing his original for the first time.
"I felt that love connection from members of the chorale, and they seemed to be enjoying it," said Payn.
He wrote the original piece with chorale members in mind.
"When you know your ensemble, you can write pieces for them," said Payn. "The piece is new and very melodic, each piece has individual melodies."
In particular, he pointed to soloists Lynn Eustis, a soprano, and Daniel Teadt, a baritone.
"I had their voices in mind when I wrote the piece," Payn said.
Payn choose to have a stringed orchestra play along with the piano because of the rich, warm sound. About 90 singers, with 24 string players — including violins, violas, cellos and stringed bass — will be involved in the performance.
Fiona Powell, of WVIA, will be reading each prior to the start of each musical movement.
"So far the chorale has had nine rehearsals on the piece worth about 20 hours of practice," Payn said.
"I would hope that people will walk away (from the performance) feeling inspired by the beautiful poetry and what he hopes would relay the message of human connectedness coming across in the music," said Payn.
Payn said that there will be eight ensembles singing his original composition in the next couple years. Bucknell University, Susquehanna University, Mansfield University, the Oratorio Society of Minneapolis, an ensemble in Virginia and Montclair University in New Jersey have already proposed performing the original composition before it's even published.
Once it's published, the original work will be distributed worldwide.
"This is a new piece, but I think it will be a concert that's accessible to any age and just the magnitude of 90 singers with the acoustics and beauty of Zion Lutheran will make it a worthwhile event," said Payn.
Payn offered thanks to the Board of Directors of the SVC for giving him a sabbatical to write the composition. He especially thanked SVC Executive Director Kelly Beard, Coordinator of Marketing and Grant Writing Adam Dietz, Accompanist and Orchestral Manager Coleen Ranshaw, and Premier Sponsor Margaret Weirick.
He would also like to thank Soloists Lynn Eustis, Soprano and Daniel Teadt, Baritone. Payn said, "I had their voices in mind when I wrote the piece."
