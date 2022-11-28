LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is partnering with the Bucknell University Engineering Student Board to host a STEM Day at the Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
University students will provide hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities designed to excite and engage children and their families.
“We are proud to partner with Bucknell University’s science students to provide science education opportunities in our region; this is our fifth year of collaboration,” said Savanna Hovis, LCM Visitor Services manager.
Engineering students will lead participants through a series of hands-on engineering experiences, such as building 3D printed finger prosthetic models with biomedical Engineer students and experiencing elephant toothpaste demonstrations. Activities will be available while supplies last.
“The purpose of our outreach programs are to engage with the local community and stimulate STEM education while exposing the children of Lewisburg to the excitement and benefits of science at a young age,” said Marianne Voigt, Biomedical Engineering student of class of 2024 and Bucknell Engineering Student Board member. “As the Engineering Student Board, we enjoy partnering with LCM because the members of the LCM team are as excited as we are to work with the local children and share a passion for STEM education.”
“We love the collaborative relationship between the university and the Museum,” added Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Though we have been partnering for years now, each learning experience is always unique.”
The LCM’s STEM Day is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children ages 5 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.