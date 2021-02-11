MIFFLINBURG — The suspect in the shooting death of a woman found over the weekend near Interstate 80 in West Buffalo Township was in custody Thursday.
Tracy R. Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, was being held in Hartford, Conn. on a $1 million surety bond and was awaiting extradition. Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday in New Britain (Conn.) Superior Court.
Papers were filed Wednesday with District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Miflinburg accusing Rollins of a single felony count of criminal homicide and misdemeanor abuse of corpse.
Trooper Tyler Watson of the Milton Criminal Investigation Unit wrote that at about 7:11 a.m. Sunday at the eastbound Mile Run off-ramp troopers arrived to find the victim after apparently sustaining gunshot wounds to the head, hand and chest. Troopers said they found a black fur-lined hat soaked in blood near a guide rail at the scene.
The victim, later identified as Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was described as laying face up. An autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist in Windber alleged that 18 bullets were extracted from Landrith's body. Two gunshots to the hand implied a defensive wound according to the report.
Notes and receipts were found in the pocket of a leather jacket troopers said was worn by Landrith. One note contained a phone number and email address allegedly of Rollins while receipts confirmed a food purchases in Howe, Ind. and an automatic shower receipt from a travel center in Franksville, Wisc.
Surveillance video and a manager's account further alleged that Rollins was at a travel plaza in Porter, Ind. at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The investigation later confirmed that Rollins held a Class A commercial driver's license issued in Texas and was employed as a truck driver.
A court order was obtained Monday from Union County Judge Michael T. Hudock to trace the location of the cell phone using the number found. With it, investigators allegedly matched times and locations of purchases with receipts found on the victim.
Location reports alleged that from about 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 to 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, the phone was in the area of the Loganton exit off Interstate 80. From 12:11 a.m. to 12:26 a.m. it was in the area of the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township.
The vehicle allegedly driven by Rollins was identified while parked at a travel center in Milldale, Conn. Connecticut state police, assisting in the investigation, stopped the 2018 Volvo tractor pulling a 53-foot trailer and detained Rollins. They observed what they believed was a bleach or cleaning solution in plain view on the passenger side floor and seat of the the tractor cab.
Rollins was interviewed at a Connecticut state police facility in Hartford. He allegedly denied knowing Landrith and denied recognizing the woman when shown a photo.
However, Rollins admitted to having a woman named "Leslie" accompany him while on the road. He claimed they met at a Milford, Conn. truck stop when he believed her vehicle had broken down. They allegedly traveled from Connecticut to Maine, Brooklyn, N.Y. and Wisconsin.
Rollins allegedly acknowledged picking up a load and heading for Maine via Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. He noted that "Leslie" accompanied him during those travels and that they stopped at various travel plazas.
"I hate to start lying to you," said Rollins according to the complaint. "Cause this is a murder investigation."
The complaint noted that at no point prior to the alleged statement was the nature of the investigation revealed.
Connecticut state police obtained a warrant to search the Volvo truck tractor, allegedly finding brain and flesh-like matter, a cleaning agent and a substance which tested positive for blood.
Investigators also allegedly found six 9mm shells on the floor and behind the passenger seat. There were also bullet strikes which led investigators to conclude the rounds were discharged from within the cab.
During the course of the investigation Milford Police (Conn.) provided information alleging that Landrith secured hotel reservations under the name of "Leslie Myers" in December.
Milford Police also noted that a vehicle with a South Dakota tag registered to Landrith was towed from a Citgo station after it was assumed to be abandoned. Contact wth employees at a nearby truck stop alleged that Landrith was seen frequently and often associated with drivers.
Landrith, a fashion model and contestant on a reality program, was said to have ties in South Dakota, Utah, New York and other states but was purportedly estranged from family members.
