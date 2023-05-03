Coffee hour to feature quilting

WILLIAMSPORT — Quilting will be the topic of the May Coffee Hour at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society. The Coffee Hour will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Community Room of the Taber. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Ricki Moler, quilter and quilt historian, will be delivering a short lecture on the history of quilting and quilt fabrics utilized in the making of a quilt. The public is encouraged to bring in their family heirloom quilts for examination by Moler. A limit of two per person is suggested.
Moler has been sewing since age 3, and quilting in earnest since the 1970s. She loves all quilts, from antiques to art quilts. She has lectured and taught quilting classes, written articles for quilt magazines, exhibited in fiber arts exhibits, had a business making hand-painted clothing, and has returned to the Taber Museum as a volunteer in the Textile Department.
Her recent examination of a quilt from the collections of the Lycoming County Historical Society resulted in the publication of an article in the Museum’s Winter 2022-2023 Journal. That quilt, through a series of inked sentiments, reveals the Society of Friends (or Quakers) opposition to human bondage. Through the squares, their stance is clearly spoken. More covert actions, such as serving as stations on the Underground Railroad and teaching African-Americans to read and write, were necessarily secretive. The quilt will be on display for the lecture. The lecture series is underwritten by Van Campen Motors.
The Taber Museum is located at 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport. For more information, call 570-326.3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
