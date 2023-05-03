Coffee hour to feature quilting

Ricki moler will leading a quilting program at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society.

 PROVIDED BY GARY PARKS

WILLIAMSPORT — Quilting will be the topic of the May Coffee Hour at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society. The Coffee Hour will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Community Room of the Taber. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Ricki Moler, quilter and quilt historian, will be delivering a short lecture on the history of quilting and quilt fabrics utilized in the making of a quilt. The public is encouraged to bring in their family heirloom quilts for examination by Moler. A limit of two per person is suggested.

