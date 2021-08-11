TURBOTVILLE — Spectators will be moving to the groove of Latin tunes this fall as the Warrior Run High School Marching Defenders take to the field during varsity football games.
The band, under the direction of Taylor Rhodes, will be preparing for the upcoming season over the next two weeks. The Marching Defenders gathered Tuesday at Turbotville Elementary School for the first day of band camp.
As she pointed to football field lines painted on an open grass area at the elementary school, Rhodes noted this will be a unique year for the band. The lines were recently painted by the district’s maintenance department to assist the band with preparing for the field show.
Warrior Run’s football stadium will not be used this year as it’s being renovated as part of a $28.7 million project, which includes the construction of a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Rhodes praised the school’s maintenance department for assisting with preparing the Turbotville property to host band camp.
“Any time I need something, they make it happen,” she said, of the maintenance department. “I am very grateful for all their help and assistance this year.”
Due to the renovation project, Rhodes has been planning for the fall field show for months.
“I’ve been planning pretty seriously since about March,” she said. “We’re looking forward to our show this year.”
Throughout the next two weeks, the band will be focused on preparing for the field show, titled “Mangione Magic.”
“It is the music of Chuck Mangione,” Rhodes explained. “He’s a trumpet player, specializing in jazz, in the groove of Latin music.”
The show will feature the songs “Children of Sanchez,” “Land of Make Believe” and “El Gato Triste,” or “The Sad Cat.”
Rhodes said it took her some time to pick the theme.
“I like to think of the kids I have... and what their strengths are,” she said.
It became clear to Rhodes what show the band should perform as she was sorting through instruments donated to the band last school year.
In a flip folder which came with one of the instruments, she found the music to “Land of Make Believe.”
“I took a trip down memory lane,” Rhodes said. “This was a show I played in high school.”
While she was enthused about the show, Rhodes said students soon became excited about the prospect of performing it.
“I played it for my (student) leaders and they were jazzed about it, no pun intended,” she laughed.
Kayleigh Bausinger, a senior serving as drum major this year, has been enthused about the show since she first heard the music.
“When (Rhodes) played little snippets of it, I was super excited,” she said. “I get really excited about marching band.”
While she won’t have the opportunity to play in the new stadium, Bausinger is excited for the younger band members who will.
“It’s going to be something that will be great for the kids,” she said.
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the band broke into small groups to work on the music they’ll be performing during the fall field show.
“Next week is the big week,” Rhodes said. “We are putting the show together.”
She also noted the band is ready for a season in which no home games will be played at Warrior Run, due to the construction.
“I have a great group of band parents and a great support system behind me,” Rhodes said.
Bausinger is also ready for the fall season. She’ll be dividing her time between band, playing on the school’s golf team and her studies.
“I enjoy doing each of these for a different reason,” Bausinger said. “It gives me peace to know I’m doing something.”
Following high school, Bausinger plans to study to become a pharmacist.
“Music will always remain a major part of my life,” she said.
In addition to Bausinger, members of the band are: Avery Soltesz, majorette; Laura Frontz, Elle Bowers, Avery McCormick, Jessica Wagner, Brooke Johnson, Julia Musgrave, Alena Shaffer, Katelyn Emery, Aliyah Marquez, Carrie Welshans and Samantha Mowery, color guard; Mady Brosius, Saphyre Buck and Sophia Bustamante, flute; Sara Gehrum, Elise Garverick and Kylee Tanner, clarinet; Daniel Jones and Shea McNett, saxophone; Kaitlyn Meule, Dane LaForme, Chris Jones and Xahlia Rovenolt, trumpet; Alyssa Nicholas and Hayden Fisher, trombone; and Kat Brady, Liam Boyer, Damian Brown, Jacob Craig, Noah Burden, Jane Petrin, Quentin Frank, Tyler Roberts and Andrew Leinbach, drum line.
