Author to speak at museum

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Cynthia G. Neale, author of the recently published historical novel “Catharine, Queen of the Tumbling Waters” will be the guest speaker. Neale deftly and vividly weaves Catharine’s life into the swirling worlds of the Iroquois, French, Americans, and British during the turbulent French and Indian Wars and the American Revolution. Catharine, Queen of the Tumbling Waters gives readers a unique perspective of these momentous times in American history through the eyes of a woman, who straddles all these worlds while remaining grounded in her own culture. Catharine was the daughter of French Margaret and the granddaughter of Madame Montour. Copies of the book will be available for autographing and purchase.
