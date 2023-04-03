Geisinger Health System's president and CEO rakes in more than $4 million per year, while the executive in charge of Evangelical Community Hospital earns nearly $900,000, according to information compiled by Spotlight PA.

A Commonwealth Court judge recently revoked the property tax exemption of a nonprofit hospital in Southeastern Pennsylvania because its parent company was operating with a profit motive, as previously reported by Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.