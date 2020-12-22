Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) was one of just 53 members of the House to vote no on COVID-relief legislation passed Monday in Washington. The Senate approved the bill, 92-6.
Keller made the following statement in response to the vote:
"Since the start of the pandemic, I have advocated for targeted relief for American families, workers, and small businesses that is focused on getting Americans back to work. The best stimulus is a job, and Congress should advance policies that will allow our economy to recover and create family-sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians. While this legislative package includes measures I have worked hard to advance, such as extending and improving the Paycheck Protection Program, it also spends well beyond our nation's means, lacks critical protections for small businesses, healthcare providers, and educators, and continues policies that will make it harder to achieve sustained economic recovery.
"Based on conversations with small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania's 12th District, I have advocated for an extension of the PPP and allowing businesses to deduct PPP expenses. The PPP has been a tremendous success keeping Americans employed and our small businesses operational by providing forgivable loans. These provisions will allow struggling small businesses and their workers to continue to access critical resources. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrat majority blocked efforts to pass a clean extension of the PPP more than 40 times since the program expired in August.
"For months, Speaker Pelosi passed messaging bills, using the pandemic as a political bargaining chip. COVID relief must stand on its own and be narrowly targeted to the hardest hit industries and those who need it the most. The only way we will see sustained economic recovery is by supporting relief that gets Americans back to work. Unfortunately, this will saddles our children and grandchildren with more debt and misses the mark in ensuring targeted relief for the American people.
"This package includes an Omnibus appropriations bill, coronavirus relief, an extension of expiring tax credits, and legislation to address surprise medical billing. Each of these items is important, and Congress should deal with them individually-through regular order-so that members of Congress and the American people can review them. Unfortunately, this 5,593-page bill was released hours before the House voted on it. We are never going to change Washington, D.C. and fix our nation's problems legislating like this."
Pennsylvania Sens. Pat Toomey (R) and Bob Casey (D) voted in favor of the bill. Senators voting against the bill: Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.