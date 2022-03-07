MECKEYVILLE — The Clinton Central Model Railroad Club's annual Spring Train Meet, Craft Fair, Toy Show and Flea Market will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Meckeyville.
