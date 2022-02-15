LEWISBURG — Bucknell University alumni Doreen Bolger, Class of 1971 and a retired director of the Baltimore Museum of Art, Bridgette Mayer, Class of 1996 and a Philadelphia gallery owner, and Le'Andra LeSeur, Class of 2010, and multimedia artist, will participate in the Samek Distinguished Lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the Gallery Theatre, Elaine Langone Center, Room 301.
The event will include a panel discussion with the alumni as they share their perspectives and address current issues in art with Samek Art Museum Director Rick Rinehart. A reception in the Samek Art Museum’s Campus Gallery will follow the free, public event.
Bolger has worked for 50 years as a curator and administrator in the museum field. She retired in 2015 after 17 years as director of The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA), which is recognized nationally and internationally as a center for 19th-century, modern and contemporary art.
Mayer is the author of three books and is an art dealer and consultant with locations in Philadelphia and Orlando. She opened Bridgette Mayer Gallery on Philadelphia's historic Washington Square in 2001. Bridgette Mayer Gallery has been featured on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 as a small business "On The Rise" and was recognized as a recommended Philadelphia arts destination in The New York Times Magazine.
LeSeur is an artist working primarily with video, installation, photography, painting and performance. Her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions in top galleries across the nation.
