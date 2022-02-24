WATSONTOWN — As she used a bright red marker to highlight the $40,000 mark on a giant fundraiser poster, Erica Frey expressed enthusiasm for the community support the Watsontown Historical Association is receiving for its efforts to purchase the former Santander Bank Building from Watsontown Borough.
During its Dec. 13 meeting, Watsontown Borough Council approved selling the former bank building to the historical association, for $120,000.
Frey, the association’s vice president, said the organization must raise those funds by July 1.
To shore up its efforts to purchase the building, the association has launched a $200,000 capital fund drive. Just over $40,000 has already been raised.
To support the drive a gala will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
While the association must raise $120,000 to purchase the former bank building on Main Street, Frey explained the reason why $200,000 is at the top of the thermometer poster promoting the fund drive.
“We need $120,000 to purchase the building,” she said. “The other $80,000 would be nice for bathrooms, upgrades.
“Even if we don’t get to the $200,000 goal by July 1, we gotta get to the $120,000,” Frey said, adding that the additional funds can be raised moving forward.
Frey — along with association board members Diana Johnson and Hez Burrows — remains confident the temperature gauge will continue to rise as additional donations come in. They plan to use the red marker to check off each section on the poster as $10,000 increments are reached.
The poster will be displayed in the window of the association’s current headquarters, located at 200 Main St.
According to Frey, a donor is working with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to pledge $20,000 to the historical association. As soon as the association brings in an additional $20,000, that pledge will be released to the organization.
A separate donor has already contributed $20,000 to the cause.
“It’s exciting to watch (the thermometer on the poster) go up,” Frey said.
Through the gala, Johnson said the organization hopes to raise $10,000 to support its capital fund drive.
The gala will feature food, casino games, raffles, and entertainment by The 86 Band and Ravi Evans.
One game will feature race utilizing frog doorstops, which were forged at the former Watsontown Foundry.
“We are using a little bit of history for our game night,” Frey said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon is scheduled to speak during the gala on the importance of preserving local history.
Burrows said he’s excited to be participating in the event.
“He said yes right away when I asked him,” she said.
There is no dress code for the gala, Frey said.
“Come as you are comfortable, dressed up or casual,” she said. “Hopefully people will come out, enjoy themselves.”
Tickets for the gala are $45 per person and must be ordered by Monday, Feb. 28. Registration forms are available on the association’s Facebook page, as well as at multiple businesses throughout Watsontown and surrounding communities.
The completed forms must be mailed, with payment, to the Watsontown Historical Association, P.O. Box 4, Watsontown, PA 17777.
