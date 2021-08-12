Replica railcar proposal remains under consideration

MILTON — Milton Borough Council is continuing to evaluate a proposal by the Milton Historical Society to return a historic replica railcar to the community. The society would like to have the railcar in place by the start of the Milton Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11.
During its July 14 meeting, council approved a request by the society to allow the replica which stood for decades at the ACF Industries property to be placed under an existing railcar canopy next to the Milton Police Department.
The railcar was refurbished earlier this year by John Gummo, of Beech Creek, at his own expense.
At the July 28 council meeting, Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the location of the railcar would have to be shifted away from a historical sidewalk where it was proposed to be situated. In addition, it was noted that a new canopy would have to be put in place to protect the railcar from the elements.
During that meeting, Solicitor Robert Benion said he had concerns with who would assume liability for the canopy, and the maintenance of the location.
He again expressed those concerns during Wednesday’s meeting, which was attended by both Gummo and historical society President Tim Bittner.
Bittner told council the society will carry insurance on the site, and will sign an agreement with the borough to maintain the site.
Bittner also explained that as a condition for donating the railcar to the community, Gummo had requested it to be situated under a canopy. However, Gummo said on Wednesday he is willing to donate the railcar with the understanding the canopy eventually be put in place.
He and Bittner presented council with a proposed drawing of the canopy.
Gummo also asked council to approve the project to move forward — minus the canopy — in order to allow the railcar to be put in place in time for the Harvest Festival. He said council could decide on approving the proposed canopy design at a later time.
Benion advised council to have a committee first review the historical society’s proposal so the project is not done “spur of the moment.”
Upon hearing that recommendation, council President Jamie Walker referred the matter to the General Government and Recreation Committee.
Cindy Fawess, chair of the committee, said the committee will try to meet with Bittner prior to the next council meeting in two weeks so the project can be considered for approval at that time. It was also noted that a special council meeting could be called in order to consider the project.
It was noted the special meeting may be necessary due to the tight timeline of completing the project prior to the start of the festival.
Bittner, a professional landscaper, said he will be doing all of the site preparation, which should take him about two days to complete. However, Gummo said he needs at least two weeks lead time to coordinate the logistics of moving the railcar from Beech Creek to Milton.
Bittner said at least three other entities will be involved in the move, including a crane company, trucking company and a company which the society will be renting a forklift from to remove the railcar from the truck when it arrives in Milton.
Walker said he could tell Bittner and Gummo were frustrated by council not approving the project to move forward on Wednesday.
“I think most of us want to see this done,” Walker said. “We are trying to work with you. We want to make sure it’s done the right way.”
Benion said he’s only “looking out for the taxpayers of Milton.”
Council member John Pfeil thanked Bittner and Gummo for their efforts.
“I think this is going to be a fine addition to our community,” Pfeil said, of the replica railcar.
In addition to the railcar, Bittner said Gummo will also be donating a 4-by-10 foot restored baggage wagon to be displayed on site.
“It’s all wood,” Gummo said following the meting, while describing the wagon.
Gummo restored the wagon, which he said would’ve been utilized in the late 1880s. He said such wagons were used in Milton — at the site where it will be displayed — to store luggage and other items which were removed from trains which stopped at the rail station once located there.
In business actions, council approved a request by the Mifflinburg Hose Company to walk through Milton Saturday, Sept. 11, as part of the hose company’s annual 9/11 memorial walk between Hughesville and Mifflinburg.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said his department thus far in August has logged 134 man hours responding to 11 calls for service. Among the calls, Derr noted the department responded to a building fire Friday, Aug. 6, at the vacant ACF Industries property in Lincoln Street.
In addition to the fire calls, Derr said the department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 75 calls for service in August. The department’s volunteer ambulance has responded to three calls.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer noted the first day of school in the Milton Area School District will be Thursday, Aug. 19.
“With school starting, please be aware of kids,” Zettlemoyer said. “There will be a lot of foot traffic. Take extra precautions at intersections.”
