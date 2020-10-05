MILTON — Administrators in the Milton Area School District have confirmed that a middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a letter Monday on the district website stating that the middle school student received the positive test result on Sunday.
The letter outlined the steps the district takes upon receiving notification that a student has tested positive for the virus. It stated that the district contacts the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), which serves as a liaison to the statewide Rapid Response Team, a part of the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
The district later released a statement which said it was contacted by the DOH within one hour of making the notification.
“Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families and staff members who were in ‘close contact’ (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with the COVID-19 positive person will be notified and instructed to quarantine,” the statement said. “The DOH’s current recommendation for a person in close contact to a positive case is to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact.”
“Decisions about a building or district closure will be based on DOH criteria, including the current community transmission spread status and the percentage of positive population,” Keegan’s letter said.
“As community spread and DOH designations are updated each Monday, we are aware that changes in our current school instructional model may occur,” the district’s release said.
Currently, students attend classes in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are held virtually on Wednesdays as the buildings go through a deep-cleaning process.
The impact of contact tracing or more positive cases “may indicate the necessity for closure,” Keegan said, in an email to The Standard-Journal.
Families were encouraged in to wash hands often, wear a mask properly, practice social distancing guidelines and not send their child to school while sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.