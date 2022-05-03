State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:21 p.m. April 25 along Broadway Road, east of Narehood Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a rock fell off of the back of a 2016 Western Star 4900 driven by David Houseknecht, 44, of Danville, and struck the windshield of a 2003 Ford F350 driven by Ryan Bower, 31, of Mill Hall.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:05 a.m. April 26 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 BMW X3 driven by Emily Greco, 26, of Sunbury, was unable to stop in time and struck a stopped 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Randy Cunningham, 65, of Paxinos.
Greco, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old McClure man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 4:26 a.m. April 29 along Route 522, west of Ridge Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1997 Subaru Legacy driven by Tyler Wagner failed to negotiate a curve, clipped a sign and sideswiped a parked 2002 Ford F150. The Ford then crashed into a pole holding a group of mailboxes.
Wagner, who was not injured, was cited with careless driving.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the assault of a 10-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
The incident occurred April 15 along Market St., Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone stole gloves, valued at $13, from Lowes, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 11:37 a.m. April 6.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Janet Bucher, 48, of Selinsgrove, reported someone opening a bank account in her name, without permission.
The incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. April 29 at 110 Deerfield Court, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Randy Troxell, 59, of Middleburg, reported someone opening a bank account in his name.
The incident occurred between April 1 and April 29 along Summit Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
PFA violation
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating a PFA violation involving a 40-year-old Shamokin woman, who was the victim.
The incident occurred at 1:29 p.m. April 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Union County Divorces granted
• Heather V. McDannell, Braden B. McDannell, 2 years
• Arinen Foreman, David Foreman, 26 years
• Ali N. Campbell, Eric S. Campbell, 6 years
• Mary R. Menges, David W. Menges, 27 years
• Elizabeth E. Schmit, Douglas A. Schmit, 38 years
• Mikayla Camden, Rodney Camden, 3 years
• John W. Heiges III, Bethany M. Heiges, 8 years
Marriage licenses
• Sharon Marie Cawley, 65, Milton; Samuel Osborne French, 58, Mifflinburg
• Hunter Lemuel Dressler, 18, Mifflinburg; Haley Aston Everett, 18, Sunbury
• Samuel Taylor Reed, 23, Bear Lake, Mich.; Roseanne Louise Esh, 22, Lewisburg
• Anthony Ryan Martin, 21, Lewisburg; Carolyn Marie Zimmerman, 20, Mifflinburg
• Stacey Renee Seebold, 38, Millmont; Kenneth Raymond Zechman, 52, Millmont
• Michelle Guzman Rivero, 29, Lewisburg; Giulio Menegaldo, 27, Lewisburg
• Eddiel Samil Pacheco, 17, Lewisburg; Kristal Leeanys Concepcion, 18, Lewisburg
• Michael Dean Craven, 58, Miffliniburg; Tricia Marie Majer, 51, Mifflinburg
• Shannon Marie Cox, 30 Selinsgrove; Matthew Ryan Saratowski, 33, Selinsgrove
• Amanda Fay Lyons, 37, Lewisburg; Jamie Robert Stroup, 42, Lewisburg
• Rose Anne Bragalone, 28, Williamsport; Ross Edward Carnevale, 37, Williamsport
• Diane Marie Wagner, 47, Milton; Eric Allen Goodbrod, 50, Milton
• Troy Eugene Sauers, 37, Mifflinburg; Nicole Yvonne Watts, 28, Mifflinburg
• Mark Emerson Deford, 29, Mifflinburg; Coby Ann Bamford, 28, Mifflinburg.
• Justin Joseph Matthews, 39, Sunbury; Chelsie Liz Greenman, 29, Milton
Deed transfers
• Alan R. Doebler, Brenda S. Doebler to Kardin Michael Hall, Ashley S. Hall, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Kenneth E. Schlegel, Fern I. Schlegel to Jane M. Petitte, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• A. George Stoltzfus, Priscilla K. Stoltzfus to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $1,011.96.
• Anthony M. Reiff, Mary W. Reiff to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $369.01.
• Anthony M. Reiff, Mary W. Reiff to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $2,098.77.
• Steven E. Hackenberg, Christine P.M. Hackenberg, Christine P.M. Whitesel, to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $394.48.
• Eli W. Shirk, Anna M. Shirk to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $329.13.
• Jackie L. Case to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $278.12
• Kirt W. Mabus, Stephanie L. Mabus to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $128.04.
• Kirt W. Mabus, Stephanie L. Mabus to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $54.35.
• Dorothy Marie Barto to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $165.41.
• Nathaniel Reiff, Lanell J. Reiff to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $1.
• Rhonda C. Prutzman, Loren C. Prutzman to to Lewis Township, Lewis Township sewer, $1.
• Matthew E. Wagner, Kelly Jo Wagner to Cole A. Stahl, Amber M. Stahl, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Andrey Kozlov to Timothy Jared Lust, Nicole L. Lust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Nejo Real Estate LLC, Nevin R. Martin member to Fulton Bank NA, SEDA Council of Governments, intercreditor, no cash consideration.
• Timothy N. Turner to Kayla E. Kline, Buffalo Township right-of-way and main, $1.
• Lisha Feaster, Mallory Evano, Randi Lynn Cafffarelli, property in Hartley Township, $11,000.
• Green Mountain Property Partnership, Debra A. Gruneberg executor, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, Bob W. Gruneberg to Debra Gruneberg executor, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate, Bob W. Gruneberg, property in Lewisburg, $1.
