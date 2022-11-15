WATSONTOWN — Taxes and electric rates are not projected to increase in 2023 for Watsontown Borough residents.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said during Monday’s council meeting that the 2023 budget keeps both taxes and electric rates level with 2022.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 4:57 am
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 4:57 am
“Taxes remain the same,” said Jarrett. “They were 18.25 mils when I got here, and they remain the same now.”
Council approved advertising the budget at a meeting held Monday. Final adoption of the budget is expected to occur in December.
Northumberland County’s Lewis Township is on the path to joining the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA).
During Monday’s meeting, approval was given for the township to become the seventh member of the sewer authority. However, it must gain approval from each member municipality in order to join.
The other current municipalities which comprise the authority are Milton, West Chillisquaque Township, East Chillisquaque Township, Turbot Township and Delaware Township.
A donation of $8,000 for the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library was approved by the borough council. Prior to the approval, library Director JA Babay spoke to council.
She acknowledged that while the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant strains to the library, it has since been recovering.
“We are up and running pretty much at full speed right now, which is super great,” said Babay. “From one year ago at this time the foot traffic is increasing, the programs are increasing, the attendance is increasing. I would say by next month that number is going to double because we have formed even better partnerships, so we’re one of the organizations that are bouncing back better.”
The library produces a program called Stacks Chat, which is posted on its Facebook page.
“We call it a show about what’s going on at your neighborhood,” said Babay. “We try to feature any fundraisers that you have going on, local initiatives, that sort of thing. Those shows get about 500 plus views per episode.”
Bob Frey Disposal was approved to be awarded the 2023, 2024 and 2025 refuse contract. Per the terms of the contract, residents will pay $14.50 per month for the twice-weekly collection of one 33-gallon bag. Other charges may apply.
A bid to sell at 2006 borough F-250 truck to Sean Hershey, for $16,800, was approved.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
