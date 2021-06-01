State Police At Stonington Megan’s Law compliance failure
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Coal Township woman allegedly failed to register as required by Megan’s Law.
Troopers said the woman, who was not named, was found to be non-compliant between noon Feb. 26 and 8 a.m. May 27 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. The woman was arrested and released on unsecured bail.
Drug possession
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a welfare check and allegedly found a 33-year-old Sunbury man in a 2007 Volkswagen surrounded by drugs.
The vehicle, with tinted windows, had been parked in a church parking for several hours, police said. The incident was reported at 8:33 p.m .May 26 along Mile Hill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The unnamed suspect was also found to be wanted in Columbia County.
He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a mental health evaluation. An investigation continues.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man and woman sustained unspecified injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 10:35 a.m. May 31 along Route 118, east of German Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Richard C. Laubach, 74, of Hughesville, was traveling east in a 2021 Subaru Forester when it struck a stopped 2013 Ford F450, which was located on the right shoulder with its four-way flashers on. Laubach and passenger Catherine V. Laubach, 72, of Hughesville, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with injuries, it was noted. Both were belted.
Richard will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:50 a.m. May 24 along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Violeta Ortiz Venzor, 25, of Northumberland, was traveling south when it failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Eustace N. Lynch, 67, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted.
Venzor will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. May 26 along Maple Lane, west of Clarkstown Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jonathan W. Harding, 18, of Blossburg, was traveling west in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when the vehicle failed to take a left curve, and struck a guide rail. Harding and a passenger, Simon T. Hann, 18, of Muncy, were belted.
Harding will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle hydroplaned during a rain event and struck a traffic barrier and concrete barrier.
The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. May 28 along Route 15, south of Armstrong Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Thomas N. Nguyen, 20, of Williamsport, was traveling north during a rain storm when it hydroplaned, police said. Nguyen was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with carrying and exhibiting drivers license on demand.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at 3:10 p.m. May 26 along East New Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Erick D. Thompson, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck an embankment. Thompson was belted.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A pick-up truck traveling south left the roadway, struck a utility pole and fled the scene without reporting the damage, police noted.
The crash occurred at 10:19 p.m. May 29 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. A witness saw the crash from their residence, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at an unspecified time or date at Wengers Feed Mill, Route 405, Muncy, Lycoming County.
Someone damaged a window crank, turn signal knob, air lines and ignition of a vehicle, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Fight in progress, 1:27 a.m., Market Street; DUI arrest, 2:28 a.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; criminal mischief, 3:14 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist other agency, 3:05 p.m., South 22nd Street; traffic warning, 4:58 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 5:30 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 5:50 p.m., Westbranch Highway; police information, 7:04 p.m., South 14th Street; panic alarm, 7:20 p.m., South Fifth Street; suspicious circumstance, 9:36 p.m., South Derr Drive; road hazard, 9:54 p.m., Route 15 northbound; complaint, 10:20 p.m., Baylor Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 11:03 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street, Kelly Township.
• Saturday: 911 hang up, 9:26 a.m., North Second Street; assist other agency, 12:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Riverbreeze Avenue, Union Township; phone call request, 12:41 p.m., North Third Street; assist other agency, 12:41 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic complaint, 12:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; dispute, 1:21 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 1:21 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:42 p.m., Market at South Third streets; property issue, 4:31 p.m., North Fifth Street; reportable accident, 8:07 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; assist police agency, 9:11 p.m., East Walter Street, McClure; reckless operation, 9:13 p.m., Lewisburg; traffic warning, 9:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moser Lane.
• Friday: Panic alarm, 12:06 a.m., South Fifth Street; DUI arrest, 12:52 a.m., South Seventh and St. George streets; panic alarm, 8:09 a.m., Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 12:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 1:39 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; fraud, 1:51 p.m, River Road, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 3:36 p.m., Victoria Lane, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 7:24 p.m., File Road, Turbot Township; assist police agency, 8:07 p.m., Airport Road at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township; wanted person, 8:59 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:17 p.m., Cherry Alley; police information, 10 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 10:27 p.m., Route 15 and Furnace Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.