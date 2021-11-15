BERWICK — Eight-area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country at a recent ceremony in Berwick.
David Bogart, of Berwick, served in the Marine Corps from 1967-1970. He was trained in the maintenance and repair of trucks. In Vietnam, he served with the 27th Marine Regiment near Da Nang as a combat infantryman, where he served as a “tunnel rat” on occasions. After Vietnam, Bogart served in a motor transport unit in Hawaii as a driver and later in a motor transport unit at Camp Lejeune, N.C., as a mechanic. He left the Marines as a corporal. His quilt was pieced by Bonnie Fiedler and quilted by Debi Giordano.
Charles Lapinski, of Nescopeck, served in the Air Force from 1977-1992. He was a parachute rigger packing and took care of parachutes used for personnel, air-dropping equipment, pilot ejection systems, and drag chutes to help stop planes on landing. Lapinski served at Charleston AFB, S.C., Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Suwon AB, South Korea, and Dyess AFB, Texas. He left the Air Force as a staff sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Debbie Stempien and quilted by Debi Giordano.
John Lewallen, of Berwick, served in the Navy from 1999-2005. He was an electronic technician on the USS Virginia, a new class fast-attack submarine built at Groton, Conn. He had to test new systems that were coming on line and write manuals for their use. Lewallen also had a 60-day deterrent cruise on the USS Wyoming, a nuclear missile submarine. He left the Navy as an electronics technician, petty officer 1st class. His quilt was pieced by Julie Varner and quilted by Jessica Chyko.
Paul Peters, of Wapwallopen, served in the Army from 1968-1970. He served with “G” Battery 65th Artillery in support of Marine units and the 101st Airborne Division near Dong Ha, Vietnam. This was anon-traditional artillery unit. Most of the time, Peters drove a quad 50 — a truck mounted with four .50-caliber machine guns used at close support mobile fire bases. After Vietnam, he served at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a mechanic. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Judy Yeager and quilted by Debi Giordano.
Joseph Csizmadia, of New Jersey, served in the Navy from 1957-1959. He started as a yeoman at the naval base in Newport, R.I., operating the theater. He then served as a yeoman doing clerical work keeping records aboard the destroyer escort USS Cromwell. Csizmadia served in the North Atlantic, the Mediterranean during the Lebanon Crisis of 1958, and off the west coast ofSouth America. He left the Navy as a yeoman, petty officer 3rd class. His quilt was pieced and quilted by his daughter Debi Giordano.
John Jurgill, of Catawissa, served in the Marine Corps from 1968-1970. He was a combat engineer with the 1st Marine Division near Da Nang, Vietnam. One of his jobs was to check for and clear a road near the base of land mines. His other job was to go on combat patrols with various companies where he blew up munitions and anything else they found that was of use to the enemy. Jurgill left the Marines as a corporal. His quilt was pieced and quilted by Kathy Hunsinger.
Scott Snyder, of Nescopeck, served in the Air Force from 1992-1995. He was a refueling equipment mechanic for aircraft refueling trucks with the 1st Transportation Squadron at Langley AFB, Va. For seven months, Snyder was sent to the Al Dhafra AB in the United Arab Emirates as part of Operation Southern Watch. This operation was to keep Iraqi planes from flying below the 32nd Parallel after the Gulf War. He left the Air Force as a senior airman. His quilt was pieced by Dorothy Crouse and quilted by Winona Cochran.
David Shultz, of Nescopeck, served in the Air Force from 1965-1969. He was a diesel generator technician. He served at McChord AFB, Wash., and Norton AFB, Calif. In between, his overseas duty was at a small base in Erzurum, Turkey, that was used as listening post to monitor communications within the Soviet Union. His job was to keep the generators running that provided the base electricity. Shultz left the Air Force as a sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Jan Davis and quilted by Debi Giordano.
Awarding the quilts were Jessica Chyko, Jan Davis, DebiGiordano, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
