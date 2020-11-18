DANVILLE — The commander of the Danville American Legion Post 40 honor guard is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for those who served, but are confined to nursing homes.
Dave Callahan, who served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1981 through 1992, said during previous holiday seasons Legion members would visit veterans residing in Danville-area nursing homes.
“We would take them care packages, a hat, a pin,” Callahan explained. “We would talk to them for a few minutes. Even the last couple of years, we would have (members of) an Army band come in and talk to them.”
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Callahan said Legion members started discussing ways to still reach the veterans at a time when visits to nursing homes are prohibited.
He is asking community members to contribute video messages, which he will produce into DVDs to be distributed to area nursing centers.
“People are saying ‘what should I say?’” Callahan said. “It can be as simple as ‘this is so-in-so, thank you for your service.”
He said individuals could also sing a song or read a poem.
“The focus is the veteran,” Callahan continued. “It’s something just to brighten up their day.”
He noted that he enjoys producing DVDs.
“I’ve been doing video editing for my church for over 20 years,” Callahan said.
Videos to be included in the DVDs should be emailed to callahan@yahoo.com by Saturday, Nov. 28.
Anyone needing help with recording their videos can either email Callahan or call him at 570-271-1145. Video submissions should not be sent to that number as it is a landline not capable of receiving videos.
