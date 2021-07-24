One of the joys of gardening is to be found in the benefits that a diverse and healthy garden provides for the various creatures that visit year-round. A bit of careful planning when selecting plants can help construct a hospitable backyard habitat for insects, birds, and small mammals that pass through.
Starting with the largest plants, think about trees if you have any or are planning to plant one or more. One may pick trees the same way one chooses flowers, by selecting the one most appealing to the eye.
However, trees can provide food, protection, and shelter to any number of creatures. Doug Tallamy, a professor at the University of Delaware, urges plant lovers to think about caterpillars when planting trees. Not only do caterpillars develop into butterflies and moths, but they are also a primary food source for many species of birds found in our area.
Planting an oak tree (Quercus spp.) can provide food resources for more than 300 species of caterpillars, whereas a ginkgo tree (Ginkgo biloba) provides food for one species.
Caterpillars can provide food for nesting birds, such as chickadees (Poecile spp.), who, when raising their young, may need between 700 and 1,000 caterpillars per day. Planting native species benefit many more birds and insects than non-native plants. Suggestions for native trees besides oak include eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua), Allegheny serviceberry (Amelanchier laevis), and red maple (Acer rubrum).
Moving to the mid-level of the garden canopy, give some thought to beautiful and productive shrubs, the unsung heroes of the garden. Shrubs not only provide beauty, but offer blossoms and nectar for pollinators, fruit for critters and people, and help reduce problems caused by both erosion and puddling. Native shrubs to consider planting include winterberry holly (Ilex verticillata), spicebush (Lindera benzoin), blueberries (Vaccinium spp.), ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius), and red-osier dogwood (Cornus sericea).
The lower level of the garden canopy is comprised of perennials of various heights. The sheer number of species of beautiful plants in this category can be a bit overwhelming. So, thinking a bit about placement and purpose will assist in selecting the right plants.
Choosing perennials that have varying bloom times can help assure that bees and butterflies will have the nectar and pollen they seek from spring through autumn. Also, some pollinators are generalists but will favor specific plants when available. So, plant swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) for monarch butterflies, while many other insects will benefit from plants such as mountain mint (Pycnanthemum spp.), blazing star (Liatris spicata), cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), and black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta).
The selection of native trees, shrubs, and perennials can be a bit overwhelming. So, think about your yard: is it mostly sunny, part-sun and shade, or all shade? Does your soil tend to be dry or moist most of the time? Your local garden professionals can assist in choosing the right plant for the right place. Just be sure to ask for native, non-invasive plants with varied bloom times.
Healthy backyard habitats should also offer shelter as well as nesting sites for native bees. These can be as fancy as a pre-made bee hotel or as simple as a few protected bare spots in the yard or gravel patches for ground-nesting bees. Provide a water source for birds and insects. A water feature, birdbath, butterfly puddler, or a simple concave dish placed in the ground can hold water easily accessible to the insects and birds who need it. Allow plant stalks and foliage to remain in place through the winter to provide shelter for insects, birds, and small mammals. With a little forethought, our yards can become year-round havens for wildlife.
Happy planting!
