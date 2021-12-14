LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its January class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Newborn Care: Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 3 and 10, in the Miller Conference Center at Evangelical Community Hospital.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor Course, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at The Miller Center.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
