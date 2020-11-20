Sharp COVID-19 case rise reported in Central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Data released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) indicated another sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
In Union County, the number of confirmed cases rose by 103, bringing the total to 1,121.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, multiple inmates and staff at FCI and USP Allenwood are listed as currently having COVID-19. The numbers are as follows: FCI Allenwood Low Security, 2 staff; FCI Allenwood Medium Security, 35 inmates, 2 staff; USP Allenwood, 41 inmates, 5 staff.
In Northumberland County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 35, bringing the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,979. In Lycoming County, the number of confirmed cases rose by 43, to 1,468.
Other case increases include: Snyder County, 16; and Montour County 5. One new death from the virus was also documented in Union County.
Across Pennsylvania, the DOH confirmed 6,808 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since March to 295,687. One-hundred-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 9,689.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county, since the onset of the pandemic, are:
• Northumberland County: 1,979 (120 deaths)
• Lycoming County: 1,468 (35 deaths)
• Columbia County: 1,258 (46 deaths)
• Union County: 1,121 (15 deaths)
• Snyder County: 716 (19 deaths)
• Montour County: 368 (14 deaths)
