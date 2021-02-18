LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has canceled a vaccination clinic scheduled for today and noted future clinics may also be impacted in the wake of the Pa. Department of Health's announcement Wednesday regarding shortages in the Moderna vaccine.
"From the beginning of vaccine availability, Evangelical Community Hospital has carefully scheduled all clinics to ensure individuals receive both their first and second doses," said Brian Wolfe, vice president of Physician and Clinic Practices at Evangelical. "All vaccine shipments are distributed appropriately with required second doses allocated first and any remaining supply allocated as first doses.
"At this time, the delay in delivery only pertains to second doses of the Moderna vaccine. This delay, coupled with expected inclement weather, has prompted the cancellation of the vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18. The delay in Moderna distribution as announced today by the Pa. Department of Health (DOH) may also impact scheduled clinics in the next week or two."
Wolfe noted those impacted would be contacted by the hospital to reschedule.
"Pa. DOH has committed to supplying all vaccine providers with second doses of the Moderna product within the 42-day window for the second shot. We are confident we can continue administering the booster doses of Moderna in the appropriate timeframe as long as the state makes good on its revised delivery schedule.
"Our supplies of the Pfizer vaccine remain adequate and we will be able to meet all first and second doses scheduled through Feb. 26. We will continue to request additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine on our normal schedule."
Wolfe noted first and second doses must be from the same vaccine to ensure maximum effectiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.