Licensed Battlefield Guide Wayne Motts’ excitement about sharing stories of the Battle of Gettysburg is obvious. He is loud, but not so people in the back of the tour can hear him, although it helps. Motts’ booming voice derives from his love of the historic battlefield and the people who made it so memorable.
Motts is currently on leave as a licensed battlefield guide so he can fulfill a larger role he hopes will expose more people to the importance of this historic place. He became president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation, the National Park Service’s non-profit fundraising partner, in late-May.
“I was the little kid who had the cap and the flag, running around the battlefield,” Motts, an Ohio native, said. “My father always brought me here as a little boy.”
The excited young boy became a licensed battlefield guide in the late 1980s and befriended legendary guide Col. Jacob Melchior Sheads, a master historian and analyst of the battle.
“He said, ‘Wayne, it’s up to you. It’s up to you to get people interested, to bring younger people here,’” Motts recalls of Sheads. “He said, ‘I’m an older man and you’re a younger man and I’m passing the torch,’ that’s what he told me.”
Motts continued to work as a licensed battlefield guide while serving as collections manager and eventually executive director of the Adams County Historical Society. He left that job in 2012 to become chief executive officer of the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.
Motts passed the historic Gettysburg National Military Park daily as he commuted from his Orrtanna home to Pennsylvania’s capital. In May, he was finally able to shorten his drive and once again focus on his beloved Gettysburg.
“I am like a kid in a candy store, I am Willy Wonka in the chocolate factory, that’s the only way I can describe this,” he said in reference to the classic film. “I am just honored to be here.”
Motts believes honing in on personal stories helps people in 2021 connect with those in 1863. The Gettysburg Foundation and National Park Service strive to remind people of that, because the lessons can be easily lost.
“Sometimes when you are here for a while, you forget how special it is,” Motts said. “I have never lost that excitement because I told stories. I link why this is important to what we have today.”
Motts believes the Battle of Gettysburg has a resonating message because it was the turning point of America’s Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous address here in November 1863. Motts says that message only resonates if he and many others push it into the next generation.
“It’s really unfinished work, as the president said,” Motts said. “Our work is to tell what happened here, why it happened here and why it is important.”
The Gettysburg Foundation works to remind people the story of Gettysburg goes beyond the battle. There was an active town here before July 1, 1863 and the three memorable days deeply impacted its residents.
“Children of 1863” will open in the Rupp House History Center on Baltimore Street in September. The exhibit will help young historians connect with people their age who were affected by the battle 158 years ago.
“It is focused right at the heart of young people and it is based on stories of characters who actually were here during the Battle of Gettysburg,” Motts said.
The Gettysburg Foundation will also reopen the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station on Carlisle Street in the spring of 2022. The station is where Lincoln arrived in Gettysburg on Nov. 18, 1863 before delivering his famous address the next day.
“You literally have a pair of goggles on and you will experience three characters who were in there,” Motts said. “I am excited because we are always looking for ways to link younger audiences.”
The Gettysburg Foundation operates the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center, which opened in 2008. It is important for the Foundation and the Park Service to attract returning visitors, and rotating exhibits are one way of achieving that goal. An exhibit on the common soldier is set to open in March 2022, Motts said, but he and his team need to be sure people know about it and other aspects of the museum.
“When I was at the Civil War Museum, one of the things we concentrated a lot on was awareness,” Motts said. “I think people think just because you have the word ‘Gettysburg’ in your name, everyone is aware.”
The Gettysburg Foundation also operates the Spangler Farm, which served as a field hospital in 1863.
The Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station and Rupp House History Center projects started before Motts arrived, and he is excited to carry them to the finish line. Once they are complete, he will shift his focus to new projects in partnership with the National Park Service.
“One of my major goals and visions is to ensure we are in lock-step with the park because the projects we are going to be working on obviously need to be projects that they want to undertake,” Motts said.
Motts said the rehabilitation of Culp’s Hill is a recent success story of the Gettysburg Foundation and National Park Service working together to achieve a common goal. The National Park Service wanted the site rehabilitated to its 1863 appearance and the Gettysburg Foundation raised money to make it happen. Motts said his predecessor, Interim President David Malgee, was a key part of building a bridge that can be extended to future projects.
“I have a sincere appreciation for all his hard work and dedication in coming here in a difficult time,” Motts said. “He did so much for this park, for this organization, as far as the communication because it is all about communication.”
Motts does not yet know what projects the future has for the Foundation and the National Park Service, but he is certain they will be centered around stories.
Technology helps the Gettysburg Foundation and National Park Service constantly uncover more stories, Motts said. Newspapers across the globe documented how the battle affected their town but those stories were often lost after they originally printed.
“One of our board members is uncovering international connections to Gettysburg, it is just fascinating,” Motts said. “The connections that can come from all over the place are tremendous.”
Motts enjoys telling the stories of those who were here in 1863 but he also appreciates opportunities to talk to guests in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center lobby and volunteers at the George Spangler Farm. He said his passion for people makes his job less stressful.
“It’s much easier when you can make the connection,” he said.
When it is time for Motts to leave his job at the Gettysburg Foundation, he wants to return to running around the battlefield with a child-like spirit.
He will be much older than he was when his father brought him years ago and instead of exploring with a cap and flag, he will be armed with a large collection of stories he collected over many years and very eager to share them with those who will listen.
“I just want to walk out of here someday and guide for my retirement,” Motts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.