MILTON — While working out on the treadmill one day at the Milton YMCA, Ken Mitstifer learned the facility’s Child Care program was in need of a new stove for cooking lunches for the children served there.
“I have 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren,” Mitstifer said, adding that he thought of his family members and was moved to donate to the YMCA.
He provided a donation which allowed the YMCA to purchase a new stove.
Mitstifer, who lives in Vicksburg, has been working out at the Milton YMCA for several years.
“The staff here is very kind to me,” he said. “I’m comfortable at this (YMCA).”
A retired corrections officer, Mitstifer exercises at the YMCA three days per week.
“Being 66 years of age, I have to get the extra exercise,” he said. “I’ve always been one to do a lot of miles on my feet, walking, biking.”
During most exercise sessions, Mitstifer uses the treadmill. He had been using free weights, but temporarily discontinued that after having shoulder surgery.
He said the exercises which he does do at the YMCA are helping with the healing process from surgery.
Mitstifer was born in Williamsport and previously lived in Elimsport. For the past 14 years, he has called a seven-acre horse farm in Vicksburg — Full Circle Stables — home.
He and his wife, Debra, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his donation to help the YMCA purchase a new stove, Mitstifer said he and his wife have always enjoyed giving back.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitstifer said he and his wife founded Positive Equine Partnership (PEP). The program is designed to provide therapy to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by interacting with the seven horses on the Mitstifer’s farm.
“(Veterans) get to groom the horses, be with the horses,” he explained. “The program we tried to get off the ground before COVID hit.”
While the pandemic has put a temporary halt on the program, Mitstifer hopes to soon get it moving full force as the pandemic subsides.
He noted that neither he nor his wife are veterans. However, both hold a special place for those who served.
“Both our fathers were in the Korean War,” Mitstifer said, adding that both have since passed away. “I had sons in the Air Force. I have grandsons in the Air Force.”
If he and his wife are at a restaurant they’ll often cover the bill if they notice an individual there who is wearing a hat which indicates they’re a veteran.
Mitstifer said that’s another way of giving back to the community, particularly those who served.
Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA executive director, praised Mitstifer for all he does for others.
“Ken demonstrates the characteristics of what it truly means to be a loyal and determined member of the Milton YMCA,” he said. “He knows our Y is community centered and the staff and I listen and respond to our surrounding communities.”
Marshall offered thanks for Mitstifer’s donation to the Y MCA.
“Ken wanted to make a generous donation to our food programs because he wanted the opportunity to enhance the programs and assure more children would be served a healthy meal,” Marshall said. “He is a very generous and kind-hearted individual, and I am grateful he is a member of the Milton Y.”
He said others should follow Mitstifer’s lead and embrace a healthy lifestyle and give back to the community.
“When you’re a member of our Y, you’re able to take advantage of opportunities that not only promote healthy living but you also support social responsibility, youth development, community engagement, stronger family connections and more,” Marshall said. “Thank you, Ken, for everything you do for the children, community and the Milton YMCA.”
