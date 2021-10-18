LEWISBURG — Munchkins and Pumpkins, an annual celebration, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM), 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Fall-themed activities will be featured at the event sponsored by the Northumberland National Bank. LCM Education Director Lindsey Walter encouraged all who participate, including adults, to dress in their favorite costume. Along with science and technology stations, the Bucknell Chemistry Club will present favorites including "puking pumpkins" and "boo bubbles."
Treats from Dunkin and Dreis Orchards would be on hand as well as a goodie bag courtesy the Bucknell University student government. Weather permitting, the program will be held outdoors where masks will be required for those age 2 years and up.
Activities are included with general admission.
