State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Henry Leiva, 19, of McClure, was charged following a traffic stop conducted at 10:19 p.m. April 1 on Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was reported to be the victim of harassment.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which occurred at 6:37 p.m. May 2 along Steffen Valley Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Theft
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,300, from a 1998 E350 motorhome owned by Rickey Colyer, 63, of Richfield.
The theft occurred between 2 p.m. April 20 and 2:10 p.m. April 25 at 14049 Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of trees being cut on the property of a 69-year-old Middleburg man.
The incident occurred between 4 p.m. April 17 and noon April 24 along Mountain Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
PFA violation
Ronald Aderhold, 40, of Montoursville, was taken into custody after troopers received reports that he violated a protection from abuse order held by a 39-year-old Shamokin woman.
The incident occurred at 9:36 a.m. March 28 in Snyder County.
Trespassing
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 52-year-old Winfield man declined prosecution in a trespassing incident, which occurred at 5:47 p.m. May 3 along Bridge Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Muncy woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 12:28 p.m. March 9 along Neufer Hollow Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kyanna Gradner, 19, of Muncy, traveled off the shoulder and struck a tree.
Gradner, who was nor injured, was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. A passenger in the car, Regina Feldser, 61, sustained a suspected minor injury.
Assault with weapon
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Barbara Cook, 28, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly assaulting Yahmere Williams, 27, of Philadelphia.
Troopers said the assault occurred at 3:21 a.m. April 3 at 1544 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
