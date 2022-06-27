UNIVERSITY PARK — Pasto Agricultural Museum in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences recently received a grant from Happy Valley Adventures which will support improvements sure to be noticed by visitors.
The Happy Valley grant program was created by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County to support the local agricultural community. The program was made possible with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Marketing to Attract Tourists program. Its goal is to provide funding for agritourism and ag-related business projects which will strengthen customer and visitor experiences.
The Pasto Agricultural Museum, located at the college’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, on state Route 45 west of Pine Grove Mills, is a history and science museum focused on agricultural and rural life through the 1930s.
It is one of several museums which support the college’s mission of teaching, research and outreach. Others include the Armsby Calorimeter and the Frost Entomological Museum.
Rita Graef, director at the Pasto Agricultural Museum, said the grant will support improving the museum reception area and foyer and establishing new retail space. She added that the museum is a great place to explore the intersection of science and history with collections and exhibits that showcase tools and technology related to agricultural and rural life.
The museum staff developed intergenerational family programming highlighting research conducted at the 2,200-acre Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.
The Pasto Agricultural Museum is open by appointment through August, with regularly scheduled hours and programming to return this fall. Guided tours are available by appointment. For more information, visit the Pasto Agricultural Museum website.
