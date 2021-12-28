TURBOT TOWNSHIP — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80, near the Interstate 180 interchange, were shut down at around 8 a.m. Tuesday due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to a release issued by PennDOT.
The lanes were reopened by 9:30 a.m. Traffic was detoured at Exit 212B onto Interstate 180 during the closure.
Firefighters from Turbot and White Deer townships, along with Milton fire police, were called to the area after receiving reports of three or four vehicles being involved in crashes in the area.
Separately, firefighters from Mifflinburg were called to Route 45, in the area of Wenger's store, for a one-vehicle crash with wires from a pole reported to be down along the highway.
The crashes occurred as a fog descended on the area.
