MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A bridge replacement will begin Monday, April 5, along First Fork Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace the existing structure with a box culvert.
Motorists will be detoured to Route 973 from either end of First Fork Road.
Work is expected to be completed by mid June, weather permitting.
