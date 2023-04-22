LEWISBURG — A family farming tradition has come full circle as kin involved with the Pennsylvania Young Farmers of Association continue to lead the organization.
Michelle Dietrich was recently chosen as president of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association.
It's been 50 years since Dietrich's father-in-law, the late Dave Dietrich, was president of the association.
The Young Famers name is a topic of conversation as most people think it's for young kids, but the reality is members are actually adults ranging anywhere from their 20s to their 90s," Michelle said.
According to its website, Pennsylvania Young Farmers is a group committed to education and promotion of environmentally appropriate production, marketing, and processing of food, feed and fiber.
Michelle said the Young Farmers was founded in 1939, and several Mifflinburg-area farmers were instrumental in getting the organization started.
The group was formed off the Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America (FFA) group, to keep adult agricultural education going.
"Unfortunately the younger generation in agriculture is not engaging in the Young Farmers," Michelle said. "It's my goal, as president of the organization this year, to get young people engaged to keep the Young Famers continuing."
She hopes to present about the organization to the FFA groups in the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg school districts.
The organization has been working with Ag Secretary Russell Redding, and the state's Ag committee as well as the economics committees on legislation designed to directly impacts farmers.
"A lot of what we do is just trying to find what is feasible for farmers to work with in the unknown areas of avian flu, pesticides and herbicides, and the cost of farmers to run their farms especially in the dairy industry," said MIchelle.
"Then there's the dependence on the weather and farmers not getting top dollar for their grain against the skyrocketing cost of equipment," she said. "Another challenge is that of farmers keeping up with bio-hazards in keeping their farms protected. They are facing many challenges.
This year, farmers are still trying to recoup from at 2022 drought, Michelle said. While some insurances cover crop loss, not all details of a farming operation are covered under that.
In dairy farming, the challenges are even greater, as Michelle said farmers are not getting paid a fair price for the milk that they sell.
"The middle man is making the profit on milk sales, not the farmers," she said. "Plus there's the availability of non-dairy milk products. They are not helping the dairy industry by calling that stuff milk.
"A lot of dairy farmers had to sell their herds because they couldn't make a go of it anymore."
Representing farmers from this region as part of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association has been a passion of Michelle's since marrying into the family.
"I was raised a town girl, but now I have the honor of carrying on the farming tradition," she said. "I have a better sense of learning what the agricultural community is involved with and keeping the history alive while changing agricultural practices for the better.
Her husband, Anthony, is also a board member of the association and is president-elect, which means he will hold the position of president next year.
Michelle, Anthony and Anthony's father Dave — plus Dave's father John Dietrich — have all been members of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association.
Both Michelle and Anthony will look to guide the organization in the future and keeping with the motto of the young Farmers, "A young farmer is any farmer willing to learn."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.