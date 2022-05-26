Man accused of assaulting 5 month old

GREGG TOWNSHIP — Two felony counts have been filed against a Cogan Station man accused of assaulting a 5-month-old girl Saturday, April 30, along Court Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
Owen Wesley Moore, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering welfare of children as the result of an alleged incident which unfolded at 10:05 a.m. as emergency services reported receiving a call from Moore, stating the infant was unresponsive.
According to court documents, troopers interviewed Moore at 2:57 p.m that day. He said the infant went limp and stopped breathing shortly after he fed her a bottle of formula. He stated that he shook her lightly to try and wake her, and gave her breaths and chest compressions.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday, May 1, the victim was examined by Dr. Justin Michael Azar, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, at Geisinger Medical Center. Azar reported the 5 month old suffered extensive injuries, including bilateral subdural hematomas, severe traumatic brain injury, acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, cardiorespiratory arrest, intracranial hypertension and traumatic encephalopathy.
Court documents stated these findings were backed up by two subsequent examinations on Tuesday, May 3, and Monday, May 9, by Dr. Paul Bellino, Geisinger Medical Center pediatrician, who found the victim to have "subdural hematomas as well as diffuse CNS (central nervous system) injury."
Bellino concluded Moore's "story itself is not consistent with any readily identifiable medical diseases." Bellino said the victim's injuries were sustained from traumatic physical injury and a lack of oxygen to the brain. Tests indicated the victim was without sufficient oxygen for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
Bellino stated that, "The findings on MRI within the central nervous system are consistent with (what) is seen in children who are victim of abusive head trauma," adding that the infant's injuries could not have been sustained during any resuscitative measures.
A skeletal examination also found the victim suffered a fractured tibia, which Bellino said would be the result of violent pulling on the foot, consistent with signs of child abuse.
Moore was arraigned Thursday, May 26, via video before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Moore has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, before Mensch.
