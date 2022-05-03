MIFFLINBURG — The 25th anniversary of the Gutelius House Museum will be observed later this month.
A meeting and tea is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the museum, 432 Green St., Mifflinburg. For more information, visit www.guteliushousemuseum.org or its Facebook page.
The uniquely styled log house was targeted by a potential buyer for reuse of its logs in 1997. Other plans may have been afoot.
The historical value of the Gutelius family was clear but it was clearly on shaky ground. Karen Fritz, a former president and advisor, admitted the house was in disarray at the time.
But a group of neighbors stepped in when it was up for auction in 1997.
“People that were here talking about the house just did not want to see it torn down,” Fritz said. “We did not know what its future was.”
Fritz credited Jim and Jan Beckley for putting up money as well as Jeff Mensch, the district judge, for putting in the bid as the house was sold at auction. The anniversary observance will honor the Beckleys and their patronage.
“We struggled; we cleaned in here,” Fritz recalled. “We had open houses any time we had an opportunity.”
Fritz noted Gutelius was a Union County commissioner. She added that two of three more recent Union County commissioners attended one of the group’s Sunday teas to honor commissioners.
“We kept doing different things to invite the public in,” Fritz added. “We did fundraising and membership drives.
Along the way, a committee was then formed to steer activities at the house.
Linda Bollinger, board member, said the house built by Fredrick Gutelius was on the edge of “Old Mifflinburg.” It is hard to imagine that the large Gutelius family lived in the relatively small 1803 structure.
“I think the unique thing is that (Fredrick Gutelius) had 11 boys and four girls,” said Ken Groff, board member. “The 11 boys passed on the Gutelius name.”
A big fundraising auction helped improved the prospects for the house and museum which is a good representative of the “homespun era” of American history.
Part of the lore of the Gutelius house included the contribution of Dorothy Knauss, a Gutelius descendant unknown to some board members.
“Unexpectedly, she became ill,” said Fritz. “At the hospital she wrote her will. She left the house, her belongings and another piece of property to Preservation Mifflinburg.”
Fritz recounted other bidders in 1997, included people who wanted to convert the house into a garage.
Brenda Fluharty, board member, noted the upstairs bedroom was being redone.
