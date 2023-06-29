Buffalo Valley police recognized by Department of Defense

LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department recently received the Patriot Award, in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department’s Chief of Police Paul Yost was nominated for the Patriot Award by Sgt. Zachary Mosso, of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s A Company, 1st Battalion of the 109th Infantry Regiment located in Honesdale.
William Burkhard, Pennsylvania ESGR North-Central Area Chair, presented the Patriot Award to Yost.
Mosso is also an officer with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
In presenting the award, Burkhard commented: “I know first-hand how critical it is to pay tribute to those companies and employers that hire and support our Guard and Reserve forces.”
In addition to presenting a Patriot Award, Burkhard obtained a Statement of Support from Yost.
The Statement of Support confirms that the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department joins other employers in pledging:
• We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-Employment Rights Act (USERRA).
• We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
• We appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.
• We will continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families, in peace, in crisis and in war.
“Today, supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units,” said Burkhard. “I am asking all North-Central Pennsylvania employers to take a look at their current human resources policies to incorporate policies supportive of Guard and Reserve employees.”
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department joins a cadre of Fortune 500 companies, state and federal, agencies and thousands of America’s employers in demonstrating support for our armed forces.
For more information about ESGR Outreach Programs, or ESGR volunteer opportunities, please call 800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.
