Buffalo Valley police recognized by Department of Defense

From left, Chief Paul Yost accepts the Patriot Award ESGR Area Chair William Burkhard.

 PROVIDED BY WILLIAM BURKHARD

LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department recently received the Patriot Award, in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department’s Chief of Police Paul Yost was nominated for the Patriot Award by Sgt. Zachary Mosso, of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s A Company, 1st Battalion of the 109th Infantry Regiment located in Honesdale.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.