MILTON — Milton Mayor Mark Shearer describes Pinpoint Federal Credit Union’s new 4,000-square-foot facility as being reflective of “the forward-looking nature” of Milton.
Shearer, who also serves on the credit union’s board of directors, was among those to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, held Tuesday at the credit union’s new location at the intersection of Mahoning Street and Ferry Lane.
Jason Budman, chairman of the credit union’s board of directors, credits Shearer with coming up with one of the many unique features of the building.
According to Budman, it was Shearer’s idea to include a station in the credit union’s parking lot where members can charge their electric vehicles while conducting business at the facility.
“I thought, with the forward-looking nature of the building... it would be cool to have (a charging station),” Shearer said.
Budman believes the credit union is the only small business in the Central Susquehanna Valley to have a charging station for electric vehicles. He noted that the station has already been used by customers.
Brenda Raker, the credit union’s president and CEO, said the building was designed and built with the future in mind.
“We have lots of energy efficiencies,” she said. “We have LED lighting.”
Currently, Raker said the credit union has seven board members and 10 employees, three of whom are new.
In addition, she said the credit union has the capacity to add at least five more employees. She said the addition of new employees is possible due to the move of the union to its new location.
Raker noted the credit union’s former location on Center Street is on the market.
The credit union moved to its new location in late April.
“When you walk in here, you feel at home,” she said, of the new location. “We wanted to keep that a high priority.”
Work from local artists will be displayed inside of the credit union. Currently, work by photographer Brett Hosterman is on display.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Budman said developing the new location has been a five-year process.
“This absolutely would not have happened... without Brenda Raker,” he said. “There was a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”
During a groundbreaking ceremony held in August, Budman described the project as being $2 million.
In 2016, the credit union closed on the purchase of 8-acres of land at the the intersection of Mahoning Street and Ferry Lane, where H. Warshow and Sons formerly operated a large warehouse.
That warehouse was destroyed in a large fire which broke out June 28, 2010.
The land was granted Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status beginning in 2019. Sites granted KOZ status are not charged property taxes for a 10-year period. The status is targeted at undeveloped and underdeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, expressed pride in the work the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) did to obtain KOZ status for several properties in the Milton area. MAIDA is a branch of the chamber.
“This (new Pinpoint location) is attributed to MAIDA’s work on the KOZ site,” Aikey said. “It’s pretty remarkable to see this building. It’s very beautiful, very modern. It’s a nice focus point as you’re driving through the center of town.”
It was noted that Strosser Bear Architects and Larson Design Group worked on the building and site plans for the property, along with Mike Newcomer, who handled the credit union’s rebranding. T-Ross Brothers Construction was the prime contractor for the project.
