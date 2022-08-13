MUNCY — As Dave Jones was cleaning up the grounds of the Muncy Baptist Church the day after the inaugural Redeemed Music Festival one year ago, he came upon what he thought was a piece of trash on the ground.
"What I picked up that I thought was a piece of trash, it was a (child's) craft that was made at the festival," Jones recounted. "It said 'thank you for sharing God's love.'
"I still have that item in my Bible."
While Jones said God's love was felt at the 2021 edition of the festival, he expects the same to hold true this year.
With an estimated 700 people attending the 2021 festival, Jones is expecting a similarly strong turnout for this year's edition. JMeg Ministry's 2nd annual Redeemed Music Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 19, on the grounds of Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy.
The festival will be free to attend. It will feature local and national Christian musicians, as well as speakers and vendors representing service organizations.
Jones, a WGRC radio personality, founded JMeg Ministries with his wife Dottie. The festival is one of the organization's outreach activities.
"The bulk of our work is reaching out to people who find themselves in a need of some sort," he said.
The organization operates a clothing closet and feeding program in Watsontown, and provides counseling services. It also provides referrals to community agencies.
Jones, who is also a co-pastor at the Watsontown Baptist Church, holds speaking engagements through JMeg Ministries.
Two musicians who often perform in conjunction with Jones' speaking engagements are Randy and Jade Fisher, of Snyder County.
The Fishers will kick off the music festival with a performance at 5:40 p.m. The grounds for the concert open at 4:30.
"It's nice to have a buy-in from local artists," Jones said. "(The Fishers) give of their time to support the ministry with their talents, so we can put on different events."
Another local performer, Holly Mestach, will take the stage at 6:25 p.m.
"She participated in last year's event," Jones said. "She was a crowd favorite. She's a local worship leader, at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton."
Two speakers will also be part of the event, Todd Pearage at 6 p.m. and Travis Habberson at 6:50.
"Todd Pearage has been a youth pastor in the Milton area, now out of the area," Jones said. "He's a good friend of mine. He has a heart for reaching out to people."
Habberson is a youth pastor from the Lewistown area.
"What an amazing story he has," Jones said. "He will share his story with drug addiction, and how God brought him out of that. The medical personnel will say he shouldn't even be alive, because of his drug addiction.
The evening will wrap with performances by two nationally known Christian recording artists.
John Tibbs, who is based in Nashville, Tenn., will take the stage at 7:15 p.m. Jamie Kimmett, who is originally from Scotland, will perform at 8:05.
Jones noted that Kimmett recently returned from Scotland, where he had been recovering after being involved in a "terrible car accident."
He is anticipating seeing the artists on stage.
"It's a fun night," Jones said, of the festival. "We are going to be blessed by God's word, not only spoken, but through the music."
He hopes everyone who attends will, in some way, "experience God's love."
Those who plan on attending the concert should bring blankets or lawn chairs. In the event of inclement weather, an alternative indoor location will be announced on the JMeg Ministries website, www.jmegministries.com.
A love offering will be collected, in order to help offset the cost of the concert, and so JMeg has the resources available to present future events.
Jones noted that business sponsorship opportunities are available, and individual donations are accepted.
"In order to keep this (festival) free, we rely on those sponsors," he said. "We don't want there to be a ticket involved. We want everybody to be able to attend."
