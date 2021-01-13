MILTON — Property owners in the Milton Area School District may see an increase in their 2021-2022 taxes as the district is facing a $2.1 million deficit.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink presented the proposed 2021-2022 budget during a school board work session held Tuesday via Zoom.
As it currently stands, Fink said the budget includes expenses of $37.2 million and revenue of $35.1 million.
Expenses are expected to increase by 3.6% over 2020-2021, while a 1.4% increase in revenue is expected.
The budget includes a proposal to raise taxes by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law to generate $481,788 in revenue. Millage for the Northumberland County portion of the district would increase by 2.82 mills, while millage for the Union County portion of the district would increase by .71 mills, Fink said.
Among the projected increased expenses, Fink said the cost of outside cyber school tuition is expected to increase by $340,000 over 2020-2021. The line item for Milton’s cyber charter school is expected to increase by $220,000 due to the number of families selecting a 100% virtual learning option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fink said the proposed budget also includes $300,000 in staffing increases to cover the creation of three new positions.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported the budget includes the addition of an online learning facilitator, a full-time elementary substitute and an elementary dean of students.
Keegan said the full-time substitute is needed due to the difficulty in finding substitutes. At one point recently, she said 18 Baugher Elementary School staff members were absent at the same time.
“We couldn’t man our classrooms,” Keegan said.
If a full-time substitute would’ve been in place, she said they could’ve simultaneously covered three to four of those classrooms.
Keegan said the dean of students is needed to help address a sharp increase in truancy issues being experienced at the elementary level.
While the budget includes three new positions, Keegan said a first-grade teaching position is proposed to be eliminated due to an expected decline in enrollment at that level.
Fink said the final budget will be presented to the board April 13, with plans to vote on it May 18. In the interim, he said the district will continue to examine options for trimming expenses.
Keegan described the process of compiling the proposed budget as a “labor of love” among administrators.
“Overall, what you are seeing tonight is our best guess about what this (2021-2022) school year is going to look like,” she said.
Board member Brett Hosterman reported that on Friday bids will be opened for the estimated $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the high school.
Keegan said more than 20 interested general contractors have thus far submitted bids for the project.
“It should be a competitive bid,” she said.
Keegan noted that school code requires the board to accept the “lowest responsible” bid. The board is expected to award the contract for the project at its Tuesday, Jan. 19, meeting.
Board member Dr. Alvin Weaver presided over the meeting as President Christine Rantz was absent. Vice President Kevin Fry was in attendance but unable to preside over the meeting.
Board member Eric Moser was also absent from the meeting.
