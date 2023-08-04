NEW BERLIN — A $1.64 million park project in the Borough of New Berlin will hinge, in part, on the demolition of the former New Berlin Elementary School building.
The borough purchased the former school building, and its surrounding property, in 2012 in order to have a location to host community events.
But little has been done with the building since its purchase and plans have been in the works to tear down the structure for more amenities, at what is known as Plum Street Park.
The borough launched a feasibility study on the building and the park as a whole.
Borough Manager Rebecca Witmer said in May council passed a resolution to accept the feasibility study and go ahead with it’s recommendations.
The study was conducted by the H.F. Lenz Co. The purpose of the assessment was to evaluate the existing building condition and provide options for potential modifications to support reuse. The assessment was based on observations made on Feb. 28, 2022.
The former school building is a one story, approximately 11,700-square-foot above-grade structure, with an unfinished below-grade boiler room consisting of approximately 675 square feet. The building sits in the middle of a 5.45 acre tract owned by the borough.
Witmer said the feasibility study concluded that the age, layout, and condition of the structure requires significant repair and modifications.
The study showed the roof of the building has major damage, including complete failure in some areas. Several locations of cracking and deflection of the brick facade on the exterior of the building were noted.
The building systems, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire alarms and plumbing require replacement if adaptive reuse is considered. The restrooms do not meet ADA code and the kitchen lacks a fire suppression system.
Other areas of concern include a significant mold problem and materials containing asbestos within the building as well as an underground tank used for supplying oil to the oil/steam boiler will need to be addressed and any soil contamination will need to be remediated as part of the site improvements.
The feasibility study left little to remain for the building but to tear it down at an estimated cost of $610,038. The technical challenges, cost, and community feedback supported the recommendation for demolition.
As a result of the study’s findings, the final recommendations have been repointed to focus on the feasibility of expanding outdoor recreation opportunities at Plum Street Park, including ways to memorialize the former school building.
The building sits on the site of current park amenities and includes a tee-ball field, flat sports field, basketball courts, playground features, ADA parking, and the community’s beloved sled riding hill. In recent years, the borough completed a master plan for Plum Street Park, which led to the addition of the walking trail and pavilion.
Through the process, a planning team was set up and was able to consider the priorities of the project through feedback and input from the steering committee, borough representatives and residents.
The resulting community feedback indicated the need for gathering spaces, a multi-functional space, and restrooms.
Witmer said public participation “was huge in the design of this park.”
Three conceptual plans were designed, and one was selected after much review by borough officials and residents alike.
The proposal includes recreational activities, such as pickleball, a splash area, and a climbing area. The splash area would double as a gathering space.
A pavilion, plaza and restrooms would create opportunities for hosting events and programming, such as parties or fitness classes. In conjunction with the existing walking trail, play areas, and sports court, the concept plan helps Plum Street Park become a local destination for even more New Berlin residents.
Witmer said currently the borough is setting aside a small amount of funds for the demolition of the elementary school as it is the first obstacle to be tackled.
“If we can do smaller projects within the park without impeding the ability of the demolition of the school building, they would be probably done first,” said Witmer. “Right now we are trying to raise money for the demolition, because we have a limited tax base. We don’t want this to be a burden for our tax payers. This project could take 10 to 20 years until it’s final layout is complete.”
Total cost for the project, including demolition of the former school, is estimated to be $1.64 million.
Witmer said the borough will be seeking funding through Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development to possibly help with the demolition costs.
