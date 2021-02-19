EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Municipal partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) continued to draft a revised intergovernmental agreement (IGA) Thursday night.
Representatives of Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township met for a second time and tweaked terms and conditions of the commission, oversight and renewals. They also agreed to continue talks at meetings into March.
Commissioner Char Gray, who chaired the session, noted the commission’s responsibilities toward the department chief and other staff was discussed. Language explaining duties such as the chief’s advisory role to the commission versus providing direction of police services was simplified.
Commissioner Jordi Comas said having a mechanism by which municipalities agree in writing that the agreement is working an improvement over the existing IGA. Commissioner Judy Wagner said future commissioners will be aided by the specifics which have been agreed on.
Criticism that the meetings had not yet broached the financial arrangements of the department was met with an explanation that the revision process had to be comprehensive. The participant was assured that the municipal contribution issue would be looked at eventually.
More than 30 participants were directly involved or looked in on the online meeting. Talks were set to continue at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 online.
