MANSFIELD — Two local students are among those named to the president's list at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Emma Criswell of New Columbia, a student in the Bachelor of Music - Music Education program
• Scott Rheam of Lewisburg, a student in the Bachelor of Music - Music: Technology program
