LEWISBURG — Cyclists relied on hand and leg power as they rolled along miles of Northumberland County and a portion of Lewisburg on Friday morning.
Many Freedom Bike Ride participants were veterans with physical limits including missing limbs, paralysis and visual impairment. Others were non-military with challenges or veterans and non-veterans simply there to participate in what can be a transcendent experience.
The Freedom Bike Ride returned to the last full week of June after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020. It has been closely associated with the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade, to be held in an alternative format from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Silver Moon complex off Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Friday was the "easy" stage of the four-day ride, with the previous days riding from Herndon, Va. to Washington, DC, the Gettysburg area and the Mifflinburg-Laurelton area.
Chris Rasmussen, a Desert Storm veteran from Oklahoma City, rode for the second time. Though it was a great experience, especially riding with Vietnam War veterans, he said the heat on the first day was something to deal with.
"It makes me feel a lot younger again, even though it is challenging," Rasmussen said. "It is great being around other combat veterans. It helps you mentally and physically."
Bryan Price of Casper, Wyo. rode a hand-cranked cycle and said he also trained for para-Olympic biathlon. Price noted that Kevin Bittenbender, ride organizer, was training him in extreme long range shooting.
Though not part of a biathlon, extreme long-range shooting is usually at a distance of about 1,200 meters to targets which vary in size.
Aniya Wolf, a para-athlete from the Harrisburg area, was new to cycling but rode all three previous days. Wolf met Bittenbender over the winter and was convinced to start individual para-sports such as cross country skiing. She noted the satisfactions getting out of her comfort zone.
Bittenbender said the 31 riders were not only from Pennsylvania but also New York, Virginia, North Carolina, California and other western states. He noted the Freedom Bike Ride began 11 years ago with a handful of riders. But the support of Union County residents, veterans and non-veterans, has helped keep the wheels rolling.
Bittenbender was grateful that the North Shore Railroad supplied Gatorade and water as the week has been hot. Similarly, the support van supplied by Aubrey Alexander and foods by Pardoe's Perky Peanuts all were appreciated.
The Capital Region Nordic Alliance, a New York state support group for para-athletes, and the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade Committee were also acknowledged.
